Margaret wins silver at over-85s world tournament

TENNIS STAR: Byron's Margaret Fisher has won the silver at the women's over-85 world tournament in Croatia.

BYRON Bay octogenarian and Feros Care Hero Margaret Fisher has won the silver medal in the women's over-85 tournament at the ITF Super-Seniors World Championships in Croatia.

In the end, Margaret, 86, was defeated by reigning world champion, Canadian Rosemarie Asch, 6-2, 6-1 and after a solid fortnight of tennis, Margaret said she was 'exhilarated and exhausted'.

It's been a big week of competition for Margaret, cheered on by her teammates and daughter Stephanie.

She played on an almost daily basis, competing in the over-85s singles and over-80s doubles, and over-85s mixed doubles.

Her doubles partner is 86-year-old Rosemarie Asch, the same player who defeated Margaret in the over-85s singles tournament.

During the first week of play, Margaret represented Australia in the world team events, with the Australian over-80s women's team coming in fifth place.

The second week of the tournament was devoted to individual championships.

"It's been a fantastic two weeks of tennis,” said Margaret, who also returns home with two bronze medals for the over-85 mixed doubles and over-80 women's doubles.

"It's a thrill to be returning home with the silver medal,” she said.

"I've had so much support from the people of Byron with Feros Care sponsoring me.

Andrew Bates at Byron Tennis has been my coach, local hairdresser Lou Tiernan is my regular practice partner, and of course Leo my border collie is my personal trainer.

"I can't thank them all enough for their support and goodwill.”

Margaret, who was forced to withdraw from last year's championships due to a health crisis, said she had, "never felt fitter.”

"I came to the tournament strong, focussed and match fit. I'm fitter in my 80s than I ever was in my 60s and 70s.

"It's been wonderful to rekindle a goal to work towards - the silver medal is a good start!”

Margaret said she now has her sights on gold at the 2017 world championships in Florida, USA.

"I'm really looking forward to another year of having a great reason to get out of bed each morning,” she said.

"There's nothing I love more than being fit and able to achieve again.”

Local aged care organisation Feros Care declared Margaret a Feros Hero in 2014 after they began the sponsorship that enabled her to compete on the international seniors tennis circuit.

Feros Care CEO Jennene Buckley said, "we are so proud of Margaret, she epitomises exactly what it is to be a Feros Hero - she is strong and fit and never backs away from a challenge.

"Margaret believes in the Feros adage 'get bold, not old'!”