Making it easier to do the right thing

29th Oct 2016 6:00 AM
These new bins are set to be installed around the Byron Shire.
These new bins are set to be installed around the Byron Shire.

NEW bin enclosures are on the way for Byron Bay and Brunswick Heads.

The eye catching new bins are for general waste and recycling and are being rolled out to help further improve Byron Shire Council's public recycling program and reduce pressure on the current bin network stemming from the increasing volume of locals and tourist visiting the Shire, a council spokesperson said.

Installation of Byron Bay foreshore's new public place bin enclosures will start next week and a total of 71 new recycling bins in Byron Bay and Brunswick Heads will be installed by the end of March 2017.

The project will also include the trial of an organics recycling bin in Apex Park.

Council's resource recovery team leader, Lloyd Isaacson, said public place recycling in the Shire is currently limited and that the upgrades show Council and community ongoing commitment to reduce waste to landfill.

"A recent audit indicated that on average, around 50 per cent of what's going into all our public place waste bins are recyclable materials, with up to 90% in the Byron Bay foreshore bins" Mr Isaacson said.

"This highlighted both an opportunity and a priority for increased public place recycling.

"We know our community are passionate about recycling and preserving our natural environment, so these upgrades are another step in the right direction.

"The upgrades also will make public place recycling more consistent with recycling systems at home."

The project will be rolled out in a staged approach.

The first stage, which includes upgrades along the Byron Bay foreshore, along to Clarkes Beach and Wategos, is anticipated to be completed before Schoolies starts in mid-November.

The second stage will extend into the Byron Bay town centre and Brunswick Heads in early 2017, after the busy Christmas and New Year period.

Public place recycling roll-out in Mullumbimby and Bangalow is planned for later in 2017.

Mr Isaacson said the new bin enclosure design was selected for a number of reasons.

"It has been selected for its durability, its capabilities for capturing waste and recyclables and reducing littler but also for its neutral colour which compliments the aesthetic of the Byron Shire and the Byron Bay Town Centre Masterplan," he said.

"We're really happy with the new enclosure design and a number of them feature some of our local icons including images of whales, surfers and pelicans.

"We ask our community to lead by example and use the bins correctly."

Mr Isaacson reminded locals and visitors who are planning to be in the area to be aware of the construction activity over the next few weeks.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  bin byron bay byron shire council recycling waste

NEW bin enclosures are on the way for Byron Bay and Brunswick Heads.

