Magic in music Burns so brightly

LEGENDARY: Former Triple M radio star Trevor Smith with Murray Burns and Bruce Butler celebrating the launch of the new Misex album.

BYRON music legend Murray 'Muz' Burns celebrated another milestone in his career last week with the release of a new album from Mi-sex, the band he helped form 40 years ago.

Muz was joined by singer/songwriter Bruce Butler to celebrate the release of the single 'Mi sex your sex' from the album 'Not From Here'.

The pair have played together in much-loved local band Good Rich since 2010 and co-wrote the new song along with Mi-sex singer Steve Balbi.

Mi-Sex formed in 1976 in New Zealand before arriving in Australia in 1978, releasing a string of hits including 1980's Computer Games. Mr Butler recalls seeing the Mi-sex several times at venues like the Narrabeen Antler in Sydney supporting bands like Midnight Oil.

"The chance to do a song with Murray is like a dream come true,” Mr Butler said.

"It's the best song on the album and it absolutely kills it live,” said Murray.

For many years Muz has been a stalwart of the Byron music scene, helping to found Rocking Horse Studios and maintaining his own studio at Studios 301 in Ewingsdale producing sound tracks and mentoring many young musicians and producing established artists.

"I have really enjoyed working with young bands locally because they come from highly musical families, the kids are halfway there already and working in the studio comes naturally to them,” he said.

There has been tragedy over the years as well with original Mi-sex singer Steve Gilpin dying after a car crash in the Byron hinterland in 1992 and Muz himself survived a serious stroke that struck him while on stage in 2012.

"I love every day of my life, and I have loved the process of making this new record immensely and I'm looking forward to making the next one.

"After spending so much time writing music for TV and film and working for others, to be involved in something of my own as a songwriter again is amazing, I didn't think it was going to happen.

"Even if only 200 people hear the record, to be working with Steve and Bruce on new tunes is fantastic. This is my main focus now.

As for advice to local up-and-comers, Muz said the most important thing was the song.

"The most important thing is to learn to develop great songs and learn to recognise those magic moments that make a great song,” he said.