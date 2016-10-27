News

Love and mercy on the run

Christian Morrow
| 27th Oct 2016 2:50 PM
REMEMBERANCE RUN: Paying tribute at the Mini Field of Women held as part of the Byron Lighthouse Run last Sunday are: organiser of Rainbow Dragons Abreast- Marian Van Der Kroon, sister and neice of Barb Pinter- Stephanie and and Bonnie Qin, Paula Moore, Barb Pinter's sister Jenny Woodforde, Coordinator of Byron Breast Cancer Support Group- Sarah Sigley and Charlie Roberts. Paula and Charlie were at the Mini-field of women in support of his daughter Lorraine Brown. Barb Pinter, the founder of BBCSG and Rainbow Dragons Abreast passed away ealier this year.
REMEMBERANCE RUN: Paying tribute at the Mini Field of Women held as part of the Byron Lighthouse Run last Sunday are: organiser of Rainbow Dragons Abreast- Marian Van Der Kroon, sister and neice of Barb Pinter- Stephanie and and Bonnie Qin, Paula Moore, Barb Pinter's sister Jenny Woodforde, Coordinator of Byron Breast Cancer Support Group- Sarah Sigley and Charlie Roberts. Paula and Charlie were at the Mini-field of women in support of his daughter Lorraine Brown. Barb Pinter, the founder of BBCSG and Rainbow Dragons Abreast passed away ealier this year.

THE tenth annual Byron Lighthouse Run attracted about 1200 participants on Sunday to run, walk and dance their way along the picturesque course around the Lighthouse and along Clarkes Beach.

There was a highly competitive 10km run and a more relaxed 6km run and walk on offer, with Matt Slee winning the men's 10km run in 36.26 and Rebecca Munro finishing in 41.18 for the women's event.

This year's run was especially poignant, with a large team of friends from Roberta O'Brien's Fitness Training team taking part in honour of Amanda Nash, from Lennox Head, who was tragically killed in a car accident last week in Alstonville.

The team wore pictures of Amanda and were joined by members of Amanda's immediate family, including her father Robert Reid.

"We are doing in this in honour and remembrance of Amanda because she looked forward to taking part in this run every year,” he said.

Others took part in the event to honour Byron Bay's Barb Pinter, founder of Byron Breast Cancer Support Group, who passed away earlier this year from cancer.

Ms Pinter's sisters Jenny Woodforde and Stephanie Qin were there to see the mini field of pink women set up each year to commemorate those dealing with cancer.

Jenny and Stephanie, along with family and members of BSCSG, also braved rain and wind the previous evening to see the Byron Lighthouse turn pink in solidarity and support for women and their families facing the disease.

"Barb put so much energy and love into forming the Breast Cancer Support Group so its important to keep it going forward,” Ms Woodforde said.

Founder and organiser of the Byron Lighthouse Run Brigid Kramer said over its 10 years the run had raised more than $150,000 and the support of major sponsor Fusion Health this year meant more money would go directly to the cause.

"Money raised this year will go towards buying a breast prone treatment board for the Oncology Unit at Lismore Base Hospital,” said Ms Kramer. "The board offers much greater comfort for the patient and allows for more accurate treatment of the cancer.”

Ms Kramer and her husband Greg founded the Lighthouse Run and this was the couple's final year as organisers. They will be handing over the event to long-time co-organiser Lisa Parkes-Jetha.

Topics:  amanda nash barb pinter byron lighthouse run 2016 lismore base hospital mini field of women pink lighthouse

