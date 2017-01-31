Local music festival named among the best in the world

REGGAE: UB40, featuring Astro, Ali Cambell and Mickey Virtue with their band, at Bluesfest 2016.

INTERNATIONAL music industry publications Billboard and Pollstar have named Bluesfest among the best music festivals in the world.

Bluesfest has come in at number 7 on Billboard's list of top musical festivals for 2016, and is the only Australian entry in the top 10.

At the top of the list for 2016 is California's Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival with 579,000 attendees in six days and gross ticket revenue sales of more than US $78 million.

Bluesfest Byron Bay entered the list just after Lollapalooza Chile.

The Tyagarah Tea Tree Farm recorded in 2016 a total of 104,526 attendees in five days, with a total gross in ticket prices of more than US$13 million, according to Billboard.

After Byron Bay's Bluesfest, the list ends with Lollapalooza Argentina and Brazil in top 8 and 9, plus the Mexican Corona Capital Festival in tenth position.

Bluesfest has also been nominated in the 2016 Annual Pollstar Awards in the category of International Music Festival of the Year.

The Byron Bay event is nominated among Barclaycard British Summer Time Hyde Park (London, UK), Glastonbury Festival -(Pilton, UK) Lollapalooza Berlin (Germany), Primavera Sound (Barcelona, Spain) and Rock Werchter (Werchter, Belgium).

Bluesfest has been nominated for the award for the 5th year in a row, and the 7th time overall.

The 27th Bluesfest was held over the 2016 Easter long weekend, and featured headliners Kendrick Lamar, The National, Brian Wilson, Tom Jones, D'Angelo, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds and many more. Bluesfest has been recognised alongside international festival heavyweights The Barclaycard British Summer Time Hyde Park (UK), The Glastonbury Festival (UK), Lollapalooza Berlin (Germany), Primavera Sound (Spain) and Rock Werchter (Belgium).

The 28th Annual Pollstar Awards will be held on Thursday, February 2, at The Novo in Los Angeles (Friday, February 3 in Australia).

The Pollstar Awards honour artists, management, talent buyers, venues, support services and more for their professionalism, achievements and abilities. Winners are determined by votes from agents, managers and promoters of concerts around the world.

The 28th Bluesfest will take place over the Easter long weekend from Thursday to Monday, April 13 to 17 and will features headliners Santana, Zac Brown Band, Patti Smith, Buddy Guy and Mary J. Blige, among others.