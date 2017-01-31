Entertainment

Local music festival named among the best in the world

Javier Encalada
| 31st Jan 2017 6:00 AM
REGGAE: UB40, featuring Astro, Ali Cambell and Mickey Virtue with their band, at Bluesfest 2016.
REGGAE: UB40, featuring Astro, Ali Cambell and Mickey Virtue with their band, at Bluesfest 2016. Javier Encalada

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

INTERNATIONAL music industry publications Billboard and Pollstar have named Bluesfest among the best music festivals in the world.

Bluesfest has come in at number 7 on Billboard's list of top musical festivals for 2016, and is the only Australian entry in the top 10.

At the top of the list for 2016 is California's Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival with 579,000 attendees in six days and gross ticket revenue sales of more than US $78 million.

Bluesfest Byron Bay entered the list just after Lollapalooza Chile.

The Tyagarah Tea Tree Farm recorded in 2016 a total of 104,526 attendees in five days, with a total gross in ticket prices of more than US$13 million, according to Billboard.

After Byron Bay's Bluesfest, the list ends with Lollapalooza Argentina and Brazil in top 8 and 9, plus the Mexican Corona Capital Festival in tenth position.

Bluesfest has also been nominated in the 2016 Annual Pollstar Awards in the category of International Music Festival of the Year.

The Byron Bay event is nominated among Barclaycard British Summer Time Hyde Park (London, UK), Glastonbury Festival -(Pilton, UK) Lollapalooza Berlin (Germany), Primavera Sound (Barcelona, Spain) and Rock Werchter (Werchter, Belgium).

Bluesfest has been nominated for the award for the 5th year in a row, and the 7th time overall.

The 27th Bluesfest was held over the 2016 Easter long weekend, and featured headliners Kendrick Lamar, The National, Brian Wilson, Tom Jones, D'Angelo, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds and many more. Bluesfest has been recognised alongside international festival heavyweights The Barclaycard British Summer Time Hyde Park (UK), The Glastonbury Festival (UK), Lollapalooza Berlin (Germany), Primavera Sound (Spain) and Rock Werchter (Belgium).

The 28th Annual Pollstar Awards will be held on Thursday, February 2, at The Novo in Los Angeles (Friday, February 3 in Australia).

The Pollstar Awards honour artists, management, talent buyers, venues, support services and more for their professionalism, achievements and abilities. Winners are determined by votes from agents, managers and promoters of concerts around the world.

The 28th Bluesfest will take place over the Easter long weekend from Thursday to Monday, April 13 to 17 and will features headliners Santana, Zac Brown Band, Patti Smith, Buddy Guy and Mary J. Blige, among others.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  billboard bluesfest byron bay pollstar whatson

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Kyogle welcomes The Bold and The Beautiful crew

Kyogle welcomes The Bold and The Beautiful crew

OUR readers offer their suggestions for a film shoot the Bold and the Beautiful when they hit our shores next month.

Local music festival named among the best in the world

REGGAE: UB40, featuring Astro, Ali Cambell and Mickey Virtue with their band, at Bluesfest 2016.

Byron Bay event named in the top ten in the world for 2016

Wheelchair swimmer left high and dry

Shane Hryhorec enjoys a trip to the beach but the infrastructure at Byron Bay's Main Beach left him unable to access the popular stretch of coast.

Visitor left "silently fuming" when he couldn't go to the beach

Murder accused refused bail

Trevor Moran was 61 when he died.

A woman was denied bail at Lismore Local Court.

Local Partners

Kyogle welcomes The Bold and The Beautiful crew

OUR readers offer their suggestions for a film shoot the Bold and the Beautiful when they hit our shores next month.

'It's not a murder case, it's a self-defence case'

Australian Sara Connor and her British boyfriend David Taylor after her trial at Denpasar Court in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. Her British boyfriend David Taylor will testify at Sara Connor trial regarding the murdering of a local police officer Wayan Sudarsa, whose bloodied body was discovered on Kuta Beach on August 17. (AAP Image/Johannes Christo)

Connor didn't ask boyfriend any further questions after scuffle

Xavier Rudd follows the sun to success

Xavier Rudd is an Australian singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, whose songs incorporate socially conscious themes, such as spirituality, humanity, environmentalism and the rights of Aboriginal peoples.

Musician marks 15 years since the release of To Let

Intimate stories of local women and their vaginas

MUSICIAN: Local artist Ilona Harker aill be one of the women sharing their stories at the Vagina ConVersations #2 this February.

The Vagina ConVersations will be performing this February.

The Franklin Electric will raise the ceiling in Byron Bay

MULTI-SKILLED: Montreal-based Jon Matte fronts The Franklin Electric.

Canadian band have released a new album: Blue Ceilings.

Alter Bridge supports announced

Alter Bridge supports announced

Alter Brudge announced in 2016 their return in to Australian shore in April and have now announced their support act.

Kyogle welcomes The Bold and The Beautiful crew

American soap The Bold and the Beautiful is coming to Australia to film several episodes next month. Cast members, from left, Don Diamont, Ashleigh Brewer, Scott Clifton, Rena Sofer, John McCook and Katherine Kelly Lang.

Your ideas where the B&B team should visit

Peter Capaldi quits from Doctor Who

Whovians, get those tissues ready - The Doctor is out of here.

My Kitchen Rules' return tops ratings

Manu Feildel and Pete Evans host the TV series My Kitchen Rules.

NINE'S Married At First Sight out-rated by Sevens' Bride & Prejudice

Medics called in for I'm A Celebrity drama

“One of them is actually in my ear, it is killing me”

Local music festival named among the best in the world

REGGAE: UB40, featuring Astro, Ali Cambell and Mickey Virtue with their band, at Bluesfest 2016.

Byron Bay event named in the top ten in the world for 2016

My Kitchen Rules is off and running with Tassie sweethearts

Tasmania's Damo and Caz Aherne pictured during their instant restaurant on My Kitchen Rules.

BUT it's 'angry, angry man' Tyson who steals the spotlight.

&quot;ESCAPE TO THE COUNTRY&quot;....without any of the hardwork or headaches required!

244 Goremans Road, Eureka 2480

House 3 2 3 $1,385,000

This property find is like 'finding a needle in a hay stack' - as so many people search & desire for a stunning new home in a magical rural setting, on an...

LUXURY APARTMENT IN SOUGHT AFTER ESTATE

32/183-205 Broken Head Road, Suffolk Park 2481

House 2 2 1 $675,000

Light, bright and airy apartment perfectly positioned in a highly sought after complex. Only 450 metres from direct beach access, this apartment is set amongst...

World Class Luxury In Exclusive Cypress Villas

Cypress - 2/99 Broken Head Road, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 3 2 $2,700,000

Located in the exclusive Cypress Villas, these award winning, world class residences offer a premium level of luxury, quality and coastal tranquillity.

Stunning, Modern Home In Central Byron Bay

37 Shirley Lane, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 2 $1,695,000

CONTACT TARA TORKKOLA FOR FURTHER INFORMATION 0423 519 698 OR EMAIL tara@byronbayfn.com Situated in central Byron Bay with an easy walk to CBD, Main and Belongil...

Impeccably Renovated Queenslander

19 Palm Lily Crescent, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 2 $1,050,000

Positioned in desirable Palm Lily Crescent this stunning character home has been meticulously renovated with thoughtful design, functionality, style and quality. ...

7875m2 ON THE EDGE OF HISTORIC NEWRYBAR

18 Brooklet Road, Newrybar 2479

House 3 1 3 Auction Guide:...

Located in a commanding position on a gently sloping hill overlooking the historic Newrybar village. 19 kms from Byron and popular beaches the village offers...

Two homes in Mullumbimby An Investors Dream!

22 Argyle Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 6 2 2 $875,000

From the street this residence looks like a standard family home, however stepping inside unveils an investor's dream. Perfectly located just a short walk to the...

Character Home in Rosebank Village

7 Eureka Road, Rosebank 2480

House 4 1 2 $829,000 to...

This delightful hardwood home on 10 acres oozes character and charm of a bygone era. It is has a warm and comfortable ambience with spacious and bright rooms...

Brand New Investment Opportunity In Town With Proven Return

14 Orchid Place, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 2 $635,000 to...

Located in a quiet street, this quality new home offers great income potential and position with approx. 4.6% gross return. Mullumbimby's best kept secret! The...

Luxury Brand New Beachside Homes

6/155-159 Broken Head Road, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 3 2 From $1,100,000

One of four exceptional house and land packages in a coastal rainforest setting. Set on 550m2 (approx.) this free standing 2 storey architect designed home will...

Love Yurts: Homeowners renting out backyard huts

Andrew Wise and Jen Brissenden show off their backyard yurt in Newcastle.

Homeowners are turning to the traditional huts known as yurts

You have to see this amazing house transformation

35 Mary St

You would never guess it was originally a rundown cottage

EXCLUSIVE: The once-in-110 year property event you can't miss

ONLINE AUCTION: Rockhampton Real Estate princial Vince Agius is about to launch the Mt Morgan land release.

Grays Online will host its first ever online land auction next week

Why investors are flocking to Moranbah

Moranbah homes are selling like hotcakes, creating a supply problem

Investors are scrambling to get into the market

Stockland's $150m pitch: Build it and they will come

Gladstone Marina. The Gladstone Regional Council offers a range of exciting job opportunities. Photo Contributed: Murray Ware.

Here's why we need to see Stockland upgrade start soon.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!