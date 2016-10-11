Local housing disruption

DISRUPTION is the new buzzword in business, with concepts like Uber and Air BnB thriving.

But when does disruption get just too damn...disruptive?

Both Byron Mayor Simon Richardson and local real estate agent Gail Fuller are concerned hosting platforms like Air BnB and Stayz are disrupting and distorting the local property rental market.

Cr Richardson and Ms Fuller see the the problem from different angles but they each note that although Air BnB started out as a trust based platform allowing locals to rent out their spare room to travellers it appears to have become a de-facto holiday letting platform, with more and more of the listings being for whole houses.

Cr Richardson is also concerned that Council's 2011 waiving of developer contribution fees for secondary dwellings has led to many of those new dwellings being offered not as affordable housing, but as short term holiday accommodation through hosting platforms like AirBnB.

"The regime change was meant to provide permanent local accommodation solutions for smaller families and those on their own,” he said.

"We are presently getting staff advice as to ways we can minimise this practice and perhaps impose those contributions retrospectively should it be found that these additional dwellings are being holiday let on a permanent basis.

Aside from her concerns regarding housing availability Ms Fuller is also concerned with governance issues

Around three months she attended a launch party for Air BnB in Byron Bay where the company was looking to recruit super hosts.

A super host is a single representative who may not even be a resident of the area but manages a large group of properties in an area.

"There was talk at the gathering of there being around 1,000 places available on Air BnB in Byron Bay,” said Ms Fuller.

Her company manages holiday rentals in Byron Bay and believes Air BnB does not have to meet the same standards as her business.

"When we have a holiday let we take a substantial bond against possible damages and as required contacts for the property are displayed on the sign-age at the property so neighbours can be assured any problems with tenants can be quickly sorted. There is no such accountability with Air BnB,” she said.

"And how are Air BnB checking things like smoke alarms and insurance?”

Ms Fuller also confirmed that even smaller 1 and 2 bedroom apartments were now being offered on Air BnB on a permanent basis making this type of accommodation unavailable and unaffordable for locals looking for a place to live.

"We recently had a 2 bedroom apartment come onto the market at $500 per week,” she said. "We had 35 applicants for the property with many applying sight unseen.”

Earlier this year a parliamentary inquiry into the adequacy of regulation of short-term holiday heard form Greens NSW MP Jan Barham that unregulated and disingenuous landlords on Airbnb and Stayz were competing unfairly with approved tourism providers, while contributing to anti-social behaviour and a decline in community participation.

The former Byron Bay mayor said genuine Byron Bay residents looking to list their spare room online should not be penalised at the expense of out-of-town, black market operators who provided no development contributions or rates.

At the time Ms Barham said it had been determined approximately 60 per cent of AirBnb properties were entire homes.

Air BnB have been contacted for this story.