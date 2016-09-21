Little athletics needs your help

FUN AND FITNESS: Members of Byron Bay Little Athletics club at the Byron Regional Sports Centre.

CURRENT caretaker and retiring centre manager of Byron Bay Little Athletics, Deb Milgate is appealing to local parents and community members to become part of a new committee for the club and ensure its survival in the future.

"If we can't fill the required roles then we will not be able to operate in the 2016/17 season,” said Ms Milgate.

"The centre has been operational since 2002 and it would be a real shame for the community if we are forced to shut down. Our equipment and club funds would be dispersed to Queensland clubs.

"Much of the money we have saved has been thanks to the generosity of local businesses and is there for future equipment requirements.

"To operate in the 2017/18 Summer Season we will need to fill the positions of: Centre Manager, Secretary, Treasurer and three general committee members.

To volunteer to be part of Byron Little Athletics email: info@laq.org.au or call (07)38929400. For info email Deb Milgate at: deb.milgate @byronnews.com.au or call 0428482282.)