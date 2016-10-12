Lights, camera action for local women film makers

ATHENA PROJECT: Mullumbimbys Jesse Blackadder is an author and emerging screenwriter selected to take part in the career building forum.

BYRON Shire film makers Jesse Blackadder and Hattie Dalton are among twelve regional women from across Australia selected for Northern Rivers Screenworks' career enhancement program, The Athena Project.

Mullumbimby's Jesse Blackadder is an author and emerging screenwriter and Byron Bay's Hattie Dalton won a BAFTA in 2005 for writing and directing a comedy short film, the Banker starring Michael Sheen.

Tickets are now available for anyone wishing to take part in the Athena Career Forum, featuring Australian film making legend Gillian Armstrong as key speaker.

Aside from getting precious industry insider information from Ms Armstrong the forum will be an great opportunity to network with some of Australia's leading female filmmakers.

Following the forum the 12 women selected will spend two and a half days in an intensive residential program where they will receive advice from some of Australia's most accomplished women in the screen industry including Armstrong (Women He's Undressed, My Brilliant Career), Felicity Packard (Janet King), Debbie Lee (Barracuda) and Cate McQuillen (dirtgirlworld).

Each of the state and territory funding bodies have committed to support the participants from their region by providing funds to help them implement the first 12 months of their career plans.

"Screenworks is really grateful to our independent assessment panel who helped us identify this crop of talented up-and-coming female filmmakers,” said Screenworks' Lisa O'Meara.

"Special thanks must go to Alexa Wyatt, Monica Davidson and Cate McQuillen.”

The Athena Project is being funded by Screen Australia through the Gender Matters: Brilliant Careers program and is supported by Screen NSW, Film Victoria, Screen ACT, Screen Queensland, Screen Territory, Screenwest, South Australian Film Corporation and the Tasmanian Government through Screen Tasmania.

The Athena Career Forum will be held from 5pm- 9pm on Tuesday November 8 at the Byron at Byron Resort in Byron Bay.

For more information about the Athena Project, live streaming of the forum or to book forum tickets go to: www.screenworks.com.au.