Lighthouse run funds already in action

BYRON Lighthouse Run 2016 organisers visited Lismore Base Hospital this week and were thrilled to see the breast prone board purchased with funds raised at the 2016 event already in use.

Stephen Manley, from the Radiation Oncology unit expressed his joy that the board was able to be purchased so soon after the event.

"While we live outside of the major cities, we have a fantastic hospital and a state-of-the-art cancer treatment facility here and it is our goal to have first class equipment for our specialists and professionals to use," said Mr Manley.

"This new board allows for greater treatment options that will not only improve cancer treatment outcomes but also provide better comfort for patients."

Organisers of the Lighthouse Lisa Parkes-Jetta and Brad and Brigid Kramer were recognised last week with an Australia Day Award for the Community Event of the Year.

The Byron Lighthouse Run has supported Lismore Base Hospital in a range of ways over the past few years, from purchasing equipment to providing a hardship fund for Our House

"As the regional referral hospital for the area, and with cancer affecting so many people in the community, the Run committee has been happy to help improve services and equipment available to patients on the North Coast," said Ms Kramer.

"Many employees of the hospital also take part in the event and some even volunteer with us on the day."