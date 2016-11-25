LETTER: Questions remain for agri-business development proposal in Bangalow

SIGN OF THE TIMES: One of the homemade anti-development signs that have popped up around Bangalow lately.

Regarding the article "Hub Decision next year" in the Byron Shire News of November 24:

I note the developer dismisses objections to his Industrial factory development at Bangalow's gateway by saying, "The Bangalow Progress Association is the same group that complains about everything".

How then does he explain away over 1000 resident's signatures against the development?

And can he dismiss as easily half the Bangalow Chamber of Commerce, local shop owners, Bangalow cafe proprietors, teachers, local engineers, and all the Bangalow mums and dads; families - young and old who have voiced concern regarding the negative impact this would have on the town?

Anyone who has taken the time to read the DA has questions regarding the discrepancies in the traffic report. Truck and vehicle movement will head straight through the town, either down our historic, much loved main street, or through the residential area. There simply is no traffic by-pass around Bangalow.

And when it comes to dangling the "jobs for locals" carrot, the truth is, the DA states specifically the employees will most likely come from Lismore, Casino and Kyogle due to the unskilled nature of factory work.

Sue Taylor

Bangalow