LETTER: Open Letter to the Bangalow Community from Brookfarm and Salumi

THERE has been a lot of rumour and misinformation circulating the proposed Bangalow Food Collective at 201 Lismore Rd should the Development Application be successful.

Brookfarm and Salumi will be the key Tenants of the hub and we want to share with you what we stand for and what we will commit to implement through a Tenants Charter to apply to every tenant at the Bangalow Food Collective.

We, as Tenants of the Bangalow Food Collective commit to:

. Creating a unique centre of collaboration for local food producers using local produce.

. Creating a visually beautiful landscaped site, screened and surrounded by rainforest regeneration in the paddocks, on the roadside, by the buildings and along Byron creek, incorporating bushfood plantings.

. Creating a leading sustainable food production site - including renewable energy generation through extensive use of solar panels, recycling waste and water.

. Sharing transport resources to reduce food miles and prohibiting any trucks delivering to or picking up from the Bangalow Food Collective from going down the main street of Bangalow. We believe this is a village precinct and should be preserved.

. Creating a small canteen for our staff and site visitors as part of a commercial kitchen incubator. This site is not a tourism centre.

. Creating real jobs and careers in the food industry for the people of Byron Shire.

. Working collaboratively with the community in which we are based.

How the Bangalow Food Collective project came about:

Brookfarm and Salumi have outgrown our production facilities. We, like many others in the food industry, have been in discussions with Byron Shire Council for many years about our challenges. So over 2 years ago we requested help from Mr. Bart Elias, to find us an appropriate site and to build for us a unique food production centre where we could create our products and grow sustainably for the long term.

After exploring over 5 different sites in the Northern Rivers, 201 Lismore Rd was deemed the most appropriate.

Brookfarm and Salumi Australia are food producers who started our businesses in the Byron Shire and are passionately committed to community. We support many projects and fundraisers in the community and work closely with many food businesses in Bangalow.

Should you have any queries that you would like personally addressed or just a discussion to raise any issues of concern then please contact us.

We are a part of your community and want to remain so for generations.

Pam and Martin Brook, Massimo Scalas and Rebecca McEwan

Contact details

Pam Brook- email: pam@brookfarm.com.au

Martin Brook- email: martin@brookfarm.com.au

Salumi Australia

Massimo Scalas and Rebecca McEwan-email: info@salumi.com.au