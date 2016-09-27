Lessons in futsal and life in Brazil

FOR Mullumbimby futsal player Marc Starrett his five-month training trip to Brazil has been a life- changing experience - learning as much about life as he did about futsal.

The Year 10 Mullumbimby High School was back at school last week, still jet-lagged after his 36-hour flight, but brimming with new-found confidence.

Marc was there for five months taking part in specialist training as a futsal goalie at the Gala Minas Tenis Clube near Rio De Janeiro.

The 16-year-old lived in an apartment adjacent to the club, sharing his time there with other local and international players.

"The country really opened my eyes,” aside from boosting his technical skills Marc said the trip, "had a profound effect on me in terms of developing my own positivity.

"The Brazilians work 100% on what they are doing no matter whether it is work or sport and they are always happy and always smiling.

"I learned what it takes and what I really have to do to make things happen for myself to really get up there as a player.”

The trip also convinced Marc of the importance of people pursuing their dreams.

"A lot of people think there is no choice other than staying around here, but if you want to pursue a dream you should just try it,” he said.

"Even if you fail, and you will fail a few times, you should keep on trying.

"If you have a dream at least try and go for it and throw all you have at it.”

Futsal is similar to five-a-side soccer but played on a smaller indoor field and Marc plays for Just Futsal locally and Galaxy FC on the Gold Coast.

The two teams are linked through the coach Vinicius (Vinnie) De Carvalho Leite.

Vinnie owns Just Futsal and has developed many players who have gone on to play for Galaxy, one of the top level teams in Australia.

Marc has his sights set on a career as a professional player in either of the thriving futsal competitions in Asia or Europe.