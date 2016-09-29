King Kyuss wins world silver

LIKE A KING: Byron bay's Kyuss King has taken second in the 16 Boys Division at the 2016 ISA World Junior Surfing Championships at Azores in Portugal.

BYRON Bay's Kyuss King has taken second in the 16 Boys' Division at the 2016 VISSLA ISA World Junior Surfing Championship at Azores in Portugal.

Kyuss battled through 9 days of competition in a range of conditions and seeing the finals day held in heavy 6- 8 foot swell.

He posted 9 out of 10 in his semi-final ride to see him secure his place in the four man final.

It was then a tough battle for first between Australia and France.

But with Kyuss only needing a mid range score and holding priority in the dying minutes the ocean failed to deliver the wave Kyuss needed to take the gold.

But Kyuss was still thrilled to make it to the podium saying, "I am stoked to be crowned number 2 in the world.”

"It's been a crazy 9 days of competition against the best in the world. It's definitely a big highlight of my surfing career.

"Now I am looking forward to coming home to Byron after travelling and being comps since June.”!

Kyuss was also part of Team Australia that collected a silver at the event.

Team France emerged victorious at the competition with Australia finishing ahead of Hawaii in third.

In Under-16 Girls, Australia's India Robinson claimed silver and in the U18 Boys Harley Ross came fourth.

LeBa Boardriders' Mickey McDonagh was equal 7th and Byron Bay Boardriders' Joel Paxton equal 19th.

Boardriders' stalwart Nick 'Zippy' Pearson, who has been judging surfing contests around the world for the past 25 years, was on hand to judge his fourth World Titles.