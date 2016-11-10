Killer new cabaret with a rainbow touch

KILLER Fridays is a monthly cabaret event held at the Byron Bay Brewery.

The gig is the first regular show in the Byron Shire for the LGBTIQ community but it is open to everyone.

Killer Fridays will feature live music, suave Drag Kings, fabulous Drag Queens, cabaret and dance performances plus local DJs.

The first ever Killer Friday line up will include:

6pm: Live Music from Essie Thomas Duo.

7:30pm: Cabaret with Alikeen Killer, Mirror Mirror and Brisbane soul band Captain Dreamboat (as The Daydreaming Dreamboat).

Alikeen Killer has burst onto the Burlesque scene after many years of dance, acting and singing training, including a Cert 4 and Diploma of Dance and Musical Theatre.

An alluring entertainer, Alikeen's titillating performance is both enticing and animated. Known for her enthralling stage presence, Killer is a sure standout.

9pm to 11pm: Music by DJ Miz Boogie Bird.

The Byron Bay Brewery re-open after refurbishments last September. The venue and brewing business are now owned by Lion Co.