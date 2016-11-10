Entertainment

Killer new cabaret with a rainbow touch

Javier Encalada
| 10th Nov 2016 3:00 PM
NEW GIG: Cabaret performer Alikeen Killer.
NEW GIG: Cabaret performer Alikeen Killer.

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

KILLER Fridays is a monthly cabaret event held at the Byron Bay Brewery.

The gig is the first regular show in the Byron Shire for the LGBTIQ community but it is open to everyone.

Killer Fridays will feature live music, suave Drag Kings, fabulous Drag Queens, cabaret and dance performances plus local DJs.

The first ever Killer Friday line up will include:

6pm: Live Music from Essie Thomas Duo.

7:30pm: Cabaret with Alikeen Killer, Mirror Mirror and Brisbane soul band Captain Dreamboat (as The Daydreaming Dreamboat).

Alikeen Killer has burst onto the Burlesque scene after many years of dance, acting and singing training, including a Cert 4 and Diploma of Dance and Musical Theatre.

An alluring entertainer, Alikeen's titillating performance is both enticing and animated. Known for her enthralling stage presence, Killer is a sure standout.

9pm to 11pm: Music by DJ Miz Boogie Bird.

The Byron Bay Brewery re-open after refurbishments last September. The venue and brewing business are now owned by Lion Co.

  • At the Byron Brewery, Skinners Shoot Rd, Byron Bay tomorrow Friday from 6pm. Free event.
Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  byron bay byron bay brewery killer friday whatson

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Killer new cabaret with a rainbow touch

Killer new cabaret with a rainbow touch

The gig is the first regular show in the Byron Shire for the LGBTIQ community but it is open to everyone.

Death penny reminder of war sacrifice

REMEMBRANCE: Jim Rogers with the 'Death Penny' he discovered recently along with a photo of his great uncle

Death penny comes to light for local

Wave Rave: Get ready for golf ball drop

EYE IN THE SKY: View of last weekends Byron Bay Boardriders event as seen from the safety drone.

Wave rave: The usual windy waves are all about.

Person trapped in two vehicle crash

The scene of a two-vehicle crash at the Tumbulgum Rd and Reynolds St on Thursday morning.

Two car crash in Murwillumbah

Local Partners

Killer new cabaret with a rainbow touch

The gig is the first regular show in the Byron Shire for the LGBTIQ community but it is open to everyone.

Housing forum to build affordability

HOME GIRLS: Councilor Jeanette Martin and Ella Goninan ready to rally for affordable housing.

Rally to find affordable housing solution.

'I need to do what I can': 65km walk for cancer patient

Karlee Robinson is walking from Caloundra to Noosa for her cousin Aaron Parker, who has terminal brain cancer.

What do you do when someone you love has terminal brain cancer?

Kids will make a racket with this bunny in Brunswick Heads

SUNDAY: Kids will be rocking to the sounds of Bunny Racket.

At the Brunswick Picture House this Sunday from 2pm.

The J Awards nominees you can see on local stages

ON STAGE: Former Lismore resident Ngaiire during her first ever solo show at Splendour in the Grass 2016.

Fomer local Ngaiire is nominated to Australian Artist of the Year

Mick Jagger jokes to sing at Donald Trump's inauguration

Mick Jagger jokes to sing at Donald Trump's inauguration

SIR Mick Jagger has jokingly offered to sing a Rolling Stones song at Donald Trump's inauguration.

Killer new cabaret with a rainbow touch

NEW GIG: Cabaret performer Alikeen Killer.

A show in Byron Bay for the LGBTIQ community but open to everyone

Ruby Rose flew Jess Origliasso's sick mother first class

Ruby Rose flew girlfriend's sick mother first class

Trump 2016: Celebrities weep as Hillary defeated

Politics

THEY are among the most beloved, and dramatic, people in the world.

Michael Buble's son, 3, has liver cancer

Michael Buble's son is reportedly suffering from liver cancer

"Trump elected because of people like you": Steve Price

THE sound and fury of the US election reaches The Project

Russell Brand names newborn daughter Mabel

Russell Brand

Russell Brand has named his newborn daughter Mabel

Perfectly Peaceful – Peacefully Perfect

Lot 8 Scenic Vista, Cape View, Ewingsdale 2481

Residential Land Welcome to ‘Cape View’ a rare and boutique 14 lot Rural Lifestyle ... $799,000

Welcome to ‘Cape View’ a rare and boutique 14 lot Rural Lifestyle sub-division. ‘Cape View’ is nestled along Ewingsdale’s premier eastern side and the site...

Entry-level Mullumbimby Opportunity

11 Warina Place, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 1 Price Guide...

In a quiet cul de sac at the base of Mt Chincogan, a short stroll to the famous farmers market and just fifteen hundred metres to the main street of vibrant...

Peaceful 10 Acre Retreat, 9kms from Bangalow

311 Booyong Road, Bangalow 2479

House 4 3 5 Guide $1,400,000...

With a perfect Nashua ridgeline position boasting spectacular panoramic rural views this low maintenance property provides a tranquil setting amongst a truly...

Rare Building Block With Approved Plans For Home + Studio + Pool

3 Somerset Lane, Byron Bay 2481

Residential Land 3 Somerset Lane is in the sought after “Market Quarter”, just steps ... Auction 10th...

3 Somerset Lane is in the sought after “Market Quarter”, just steps from the famous Byron Bay farmers market and all the attractions of the beach and town. Walk...

Beachside Haven

9/58 Armstrong Street, Suffolk Park 2481

Town House 4 2 1 $750,000 +

'Beachside' is ideally located in a quiet cul-de-sac just two streets from beautiful Tallow Beach and a brief stroll to Suffolk Park village shops. Featuring a...

Large Family Home In Quiet Position

34 Tristania Street, Bangalow 2479

House 4 2 2 $800,000 to...

Set on a 624m2 north facing block is this immaculate and spacious home. Large open plan living areas include lounge room, family room plus dining room all set...

Modern Luxury in Superb Beachside Location

5/7 Cavvanbah Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 2 $1,595,000 to...

Directly opposite stunning Belongil Beach, and just an easy, level stroll to the town centre this luxury villa is not to be missed. Floor to ceiling glass doors...

Stunning, Modern Home In Central Byron Bay

37 Shirley Lane, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 2 $1,550,000 to...

Situated in central Byron Bay with an easy walk to CBD, Main and Belongil Beaches is this relaxed, spacious and modern home. Renovated and beautifully detailed...

Lifestyle &amp; Location

20/2 Langi Place, Ocean Shores 2483

Unit 3 2 1 $520,000 to...

This immaculate 3 bed 2 bath renovated apartment is set in one of Ocean Shores prime, elevated positions. Light and bright with high ceilings, the tiled living...

Stunning Home + Multiple Accommodation - Surrounded By Nature

55 Lilli Pilli Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 6 5 4 $1,595,009 to...

This unique pavilion style residence is positioned on a large 2137 m2 lot with its own rainforest remnant. In addition to the main residence are two separate...

Off the plan buyers told to fork out extra for their home

Buyer is being asked for an extra $50,000 for his home

Hi-diddly-ho neighborino! 'Simpsons House' for rent

QUIRKY: The ad for a Lumeah Dr Mount Coolum home for rent has used a unique method.

Don't have a cow man but time's running out if you want to live here

"Luxurious” Sunshine Coast home sells for $6.5m

You can now stay in multi-million dollar home

Owners place iconic local pub on the market for $1.2m

ON THE MARKET: Iconic Gladstone region hotel placed on the market for $1.2m.

OWNERS of an iconic local hotel and pub are calling it a night.

Couple heartbroken after rental home trashed

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing. Photo / George Novak

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!