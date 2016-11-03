Kids will make a racket with this bunny in Brunswick Heads

SUNDAY: Kids will be rocking to the sounds of Bunny Racket.

A CHICKEN Is Not a Fruit is the first single released recently by local children's music project Bunny Racket.

A bass heavy thumper, A Chicken Is Not a Fruit is a taste of things to come from Bangalow muso Andy Walker.

Imagine the Ramones, KISS and AC/DC joining forces with The Cat in The Hat and you get an idea of where Bunny Racket sits on the musical spectrum.

The project plans to release an album and an online music video series following the adventures of King Bunny: a guitar wielding, skateboard riding, nature loving rabbit with a passion for playing loud rock 'n' roll.

Bunny Racket's forthcoming debut album, Rock 'n' Roll Animals, features the work of some pedigree rock rabbits: Brant Bjork (Kyuss, Fumanchu) taking on drums and backing vocals, plus Robby Krieger of The Doors joining the studio line-up as lead guitarist, and Sam Cutler, legendary tour manager for The Rolling Stones and Grateful Dead, adding spoken word.

Yes, Robby Krieger of The Doors will be playing in this Bangalow project of children's music, playing lead guitar.

A successful Bunny Racket Kickstarter campaign secured $50,000 in funding for the production and post-production phases of eight seven-minute web episodes.

Episodes will be released via YouTube, featuring two music videos each.

The viewer will feel that they are part of the writing process as King Bunny invites kids on a creative quest to help assemble the building blocks of songwriting.