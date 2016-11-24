News

'Katapulted' into a supersonic dream and plane

24th Nov 2016 5:30 AM
ADVENTURE: Founder of Katapult Design, Nathan Pollock alongside the XB-11 prototype model.
ADVENTURE: Founder of Katapult Design, Nathan Pollock alongside the XB-11 prototype model.

IT WAS almost too good to be true for Suffolk Park industrial designer Nathan Pollock when he found out his concepts would be shared with the world.

His company Katapult Design is currently designing the interior fittings for a luxury supersonic plane that will eventually be produced by Richard Branson's Space Ship Company.

Katapult is working with US company BOOM Industries on the project and Nathan and creative director Troy Nysson have just returned from the US ceremony to launch the small scale model of the full size prototype of the plane.

 

 

SPACE RACE: Blake Scholl (Boom Supersonic), Joshua Krall (Boom Supersonic), Nathan Pollock (Katapult Design), Troy Nyssen (Katapult Design).
SPACE RACE: Blake Scholl (Boom Supersonic), Joshua Krall (Boom Supersonic), Nathan Pollock (Katapult Design), Troy Nyssen (Katapult Design).

Dubbed the XB-1 Demonstrator, the model is the forerunner of the final plane which will travel at Mach 2.2 and is expected to be in the air by 2023.

"This is a huge opportunity for a small company from Byron Bay," Mr Pollock said.

"To see our concepts up there on the screen presented to such a prestigious gathering of industry experts, ex-Concorde pilots and airline officials was very special.

Mr Pollock, who settled in Suffolk Park with his family eight years ago from Melbourne, said he grew up fascinated with building blocks such as Lego, before moving on to woodworking, eventually studying industrial design at university.

