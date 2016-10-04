Jungle's juice

IMAGINE stepping out of your door and being surrounded by trees dripping with tropical fruits.

That's the daily reality for Peter and Nora Brils, who own and operate a 13-acre exotic fruit orchard and nursery at Mooball, near Burringbar.

Their farm is home to more than 40 varieties of fruit trees including jaboticaba to jackfruit, sapotes to soursop and longan to lemonade fruit, all of which fruit at different times throughout the year.

Each week Peter and Nora pick a selection of their fresh home grown fruit for their Mullumbimby Farmers Market stall, Jungle Juice.

Along with the more familiar juice blends like watermelon, orange and pineapple, they offer some more exotic choices like the rich and creamy Black Mamba smoothie, made from black sapote, coconut cream, banana and milk; and the Dragon Tail, which combines dragonfruit, passionfruit, berries and banana.

Peter and Nora have also recently added smoothie bowls to their market menu, a bowl filled with a thickened version of either their dragonfruit smoothie, or a creamier banana and berry blend, stopped with granola, coconut, fresh seasonal fruit and a choice of healthy extras.

Jungle Juice is at Mullumbimby Farmers Market every Friday.