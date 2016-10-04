News

Jungle's juice

4th Oct 2016 11:49 AM
EDEN: Peter, Daan and Nora Brils at their stall.
EDEN: Peter, Daan and Nora Brils at their stall. Kate O'neill

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

IMAGINE stepping out of your door and being surrounded by trees dripping with tropical fruits.

That's the daily reality for Peter and Nora Brils, who own and operate a 13-acre exotic fruit orchard and nursery at Mooball, near Burringbar.

Their farm is home to more than 40 varieties of fruit trees including jaboticaba to jackfruit, sapotes to soursop and longan to lemonade fruit, all of which fruit at different times throughout the year.

Each week Peter and Nora pick a selection of their fresh home grown fruit for their Mullumbimby Farmers Market stall, Jungle Juice.

Along with the more familiar juice blends like watermelon, orange and pineapple, they offer some more exotic choices like the rich and creamy Black Mamba smoothie, made from black sapote, coconut cream, banana and milk; and the Dragon Tail, which combines dragonfruit, passionfruit, berries and banana.

Peter and Nora have also recently added smoothie bowls to their market menu, a bowl filled with a thickened version of either their dragonfruit smoothie, or a creamier banana and berry blend, stopped with granola, coconut, fresh seasonal fruit and a choice of healthy extras.

Jungle Juice is at Mullumbimby Farmers Market every Friday.

Byron Shire News

Topics:  black mamba, mooball, mullumbimby farmers markets

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Jungle's juice

Jungle's juice

Each week Peter and Nora head out into the orchard to pick a selection of their fresh home grown fruit for their Mullumbimby Farmers Market stall, Jungle Juice.

Periwinkle crowdfunds for land

PERIWINKLERS: Children getting their Masterchef skills going at Periwinkle Pre-School.

Periwinkle pre-school is crowdfunding to buy their land.

Running to the light

BEACON OF HOPE: Barb Pinter (second from left) founder of Byron Breast Cancer Support Group is honoured at this year's Lighthouse Run.

This year's Lighthouse Run will honour Barb Pinter

Quarter of shark species under threat

Sharks seriously threatened by unregulated commercial fishing

Local Partners

Jungle's juice

Each week Peter and Nora head out into the orchard to pick a selection of their fresh home grown fruit for their Mullumbimby Farmers Market stall, Jungle Juice.

Drink driver caught twice in one night

Police sation Coffs harbour Photo Trevor Veale / Coffs Coast Advocate

Driver clocked at 70kmh over the speed limit had already been busted

Periwinkle crowdfunds for land

PERIWINKLERS: Children getting their Masterchef skills going at Periwinkle Pre-School.

Periwinkle pre-school is crowdfunding to buy their land.

Running to the light

BEACON OF HOPE: Barb Pinter (second from left) founder of Byron Breast Cancer Support Group is honoured at this year's Lighthouse Run.

This year's Lighthouse Run will honour Barb Pinter

Quarter of shark species under threat

Sharks seriously threatened by unregulated commercial fishing

Blige's Bluesfest debut

SOUL QUEEN: Mary J Blige has been named as a Bluesfest headliner next year.

Mary J Blige will perform at next year's music festival

New deputy mayor signals fresh priorities

ELECTED: New Byron Shire Council deputy mayor Basil Cameron.

Basil Cameron has been elected deputy mayor of Byron Shire Council.

Byron home wins prestigious architecture award

HIGH FLYER: Gull House by Harley Graham Architects took out the hotly contested Residential Architecture - Houses (New) at the Australian Institute of Architects' NSW Country Division Awards.

Two Byron firms have won architecture awards.

The Space Cowboy, our Prince of the Impossible

SPELLBINDING: The Space Cowboy, Byron Bay's Chayne Hultgren, on the microphone.

The Voodoo Review is on this weekend

Liam Gallagher: The Oasis film will give you orgasms

Liam Gallagher: The Oasis film will give you orgasms

Liam Gallagher has boasted the Oasis documentary film 'Supersonic' is so good it will give viewers "multiple orgasms".

  • Music

  • 4th Oct 2016 11:00 AM

The Block keeps Seven's X Factor at bay

The Block's Ben and Andy.

THE TV ratings races heats up as new shows debut after footy finals.

Photographer questioned over Kim Kardashian West robbery

Photographer being questioned after Kim Kardashian West was robbed

Kim and Chris finally break their Block drought

Kim and Chris pictured in their winning master bedroom and dressing room in a scene from The Block.

NEWCASTLE parents win big with massive master bedroom.

Kylie eliminated after long fight on Australian Survivor

Australian Survivor contestant Kylie Evans pictured with Matt Tarrant.

FIREFIGHTING mum couldn't topple show's core alliance.

Angelina Jolie reportedly hires two expert lawyers

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are getting divorced.

Divorce saga continues between two major stars

A little piece of Australia in Martin Clunes' backyard

Martin Clunes pictured on Norfolk Island in a scene from the TV series Martin Clunes: Islands of Australia.

DOC Martin star hosts new series Islands of Australia.

Sensational Position and Potential

1/10 Coral Court, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 1 Guide $800,000 to...

This potential packed beachside townhouse is located in one Byron's most popular neighbourhoods, just on the edge of the town centre and across the street from...

Stunning, Modern Home In Central Byron Bay

37 Shirley Lane, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 2 2 Auction 12th...

Situated in central Byron Bay with an easy walk to CBD, Main and Belongil Beaches is this relaxed, spacious and modern home. Renovated and beautifully detailed...

&quot;Fairway to Heaven&quot;

6 Terrara Court, Ocean Shores 2483

House 3 1 2 $620,000 to...

Golfers welcome!! This beautifully presented home is located in a quiet street and backs on to the Ocean Shores golf course. The property consists of 3 good...

Renovated Apartment With Ocean Views

20/2 Langi Place, Ocean Shores 2483

Unit 3 2 1 $520,000 to...

This immaculate 3 bed 2 bath renovated apartment is set in one of Ocean Shores prime, elevated positions. Light and bright with high ceilings, the tiled living...

Charming New Home with Beautiful Outlook

17 Palm Lily Crescent, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 1 $850,000 to...

Set on an elevated (653m2) north facing, corner block with the most beautiful outlook over a manicured, gardened reserve with a large bush backdrop. The home is...

Home with Approval for Second Dwelling

56 Rankin Drive, Bangalow 2479

House 3 1 2 $760,000

We are very excited to present to the market an opportunity to purchase an easy care property within a brief stroll of the vibrant village of Bangalow. Situated...

Consistent Solid Income

16 Shirley Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 7 8 5 Auction 15th...

Located 150m to the centre of town and Main Beach, Bayhaven Lodge is a fully renovated and modernised transformation of a traditional Byron Bay whalers cottage.

Mullumbimby&#39;s Best Location

2 Tyagarah Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 1 1 Contact Brett or...

On offer for the first time in 30 years is an amazing opportunity to purchase one of the areas best and most tightly held addresses. Located on the edge of...

Idyllic Country Living in the Byron Hinterland

179 Scarrabelottis Road, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 4 $1,200,000

This is truly a beautiful part of the world located at the end of the magical Scarrabelottis Road just 10 minutes out of Bangalow. The home enjoys a setting...

Dreams Do Come True!

7 Seastar Court, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 2 Contact Agent

An opportunity to live in one of Byron Bay’s most tightly held enclaves. • Only second time ever presented to the market • Minutes walk to beach through National...

11 Sunshine Coast properties with water views for under $500k

Ocean views don't have to be just a dream

Beach-side real estate starts at $85k on Fraser Coast

HERVEY BAY REAL ESTATE: You can buy this townhouse in Scarness for under $300k.

Live your beach-living dream locally.

UPDATE: Former rodeo champ's sale rained out, now back on

Larkhill local Ken Consiglio is having an auction of most of the things on his property.

'People kept showing up and we had to turn them away'

Couple build their own 'tiny house' for $45k

Holly Bowen and Oli Bucher built their "tiny house" themselves, only hiring a plumber and an electrician. Photo/supplied

The house, which is built on a trailer and can be towed.

Sunshine Beach property breaks real estate record

The property overlooks Sunshine Beach, as the backyard lawn meets the sand.

Sunshine Beach mansion sale smashes real estate record

SOLD: Historic hotel finds new owner

Post Office Hotel Grafton Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Pub in new hands and heading in a brand new direction