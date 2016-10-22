Jethro Tull is back to Bluesfest

IAN Anderson, the voice and flute behind the legendary Jethro Tull, returns to Bluesfest next April celebrating a lengthy career that's seen him and the band sell more than 60 million records.

After first performing at London's famous Marquee Club in 1968, Jethro Tull were one of the most successful live acts on the world stage by the mid-seventies, rivalling Led Zeppelin, Elton John and even The Rolling Stones.

Ian Anderson led the way in revolutionising the rock concept album with the band's iconic albums, Aqualung and Thick As A Brick bringing the band international success.

Having performed more than 3000 concerts in 40 countries over the last four decades, Ian Anderson is widely recognised as the man who introduced the flute to rock music, and remains the crowned exponent of the popular and rock genres of flute playing.

Various members have come, but Anderson, the charismatic frontman, has remained for nearly 50 years.

For details visit jethrotull.com