It's time to get your shorts on the big screen

ANIMATED: Citizen To Activist, an animation by David Lowe and Eve Jeffrey, won the Jury Award for best Short Film at Flickerfest 2015 - Byron AllShorts.

CELEBRATING its 26th year, Flickerfest, Australia's leading Academy Award-accredited and BAFTA-recognised Short Film festival, is now accepting entries from the Northern Rivers, Australia and around the world, for its 2017 Festival.

Flickerfest 2017 will screen for 10 days under the summer stars at Bondi Beach in January 2017, with selected highlights heading off around Australia on a 50+ venue national tour from January to May 2017.

The films will be returning to the Civic Hall in Mullumbimby, screening from January 27 to 29, 2017.

Flickerfest remains a platform for celebrating the most entertaining and innovative short film making from around the world, judged by a panel of leading industry experts.

Local Flickerfest organisers, Bronwyn Kidd and Shane Rennie are ready to view this year's short film gems and to once again present and celebrate them on the big screen.

All finalist films selected will compete for a $40,000 prize pool.

Entries for Flickerfest from the Northern Rivers are also eligible for free entry into Byron All Shorts 2017, the popular local short film competition which in 2016 had 21 finalists films screened in Mullumbimby.

A host of cash prizes will be awarded celebrating Northern Rivers talent including Best Local High School Production, Best Emerging Talent and Best Short Film.

Citizen To Activist, an animated film by David Lowe and Eve Jeffrey, won the Jury Award for best Short Film at the 2016 Byron All Shorts.

The People's Choice Award this year went to Seymour, The Cross-Dressing Wolfe, by Nimbin's Leif Lyall.

Details