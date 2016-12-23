Why did Margot Robbie want Coco Pops at her wedding?

UPDATE 18.20pm: A SOURCE has revealed that yesterday's wedding of a Hollywood star was a secret affair with just over a hundred guests at a Coorabell location, only 15km outside Byron Bay.

The bride, Gold Coast star Margot Robbie, 26, wore an off white old fashioned wedding dress with bare shoulders and lots of lace to marry her now husband, British director Tom Ackerley, the source revealed.

She was surrounded by a 16-people bridal party, all barefoot.

Although for Byron Bay standards the wedding was a small affair, some guests agreed it was just what the Suicide Squad star wanted.

Robbie and Ackerley chose a venue they knew as they had visited the premises before.

Pizza and BBQ was the theme of the low-key affair, with Robbie's favourite menu item, Coco Pops, as the main wedding dessert.

Coco Pops were placed nearby the dance floor with bowls, milk and cream also on offer for those who, like Robbie, love the traditional breakfast cereal.

The venue was decorated with hundreds of wildflowers, hay bales to sit on and cocktails around the pool.

There was lots of music and dancing throughout the night, with a local duo providing live music.

Guests were unable to say if any paparazzi had managed to sneak in but according to their version of events the celebration was a very private affair.

Three hours ago, Margot Robbie posted the following image in her Instagram account:

A photo posted by @margotrobbie on Dec 19, 2016 at 7:56pm PST

There was no official comment, no statement and, despite the paparazzi's efforts, the best image from her wedding was her own.

Margot: 2 - Paparazzi:0.

TUESDAY 7.45am: WHILE it is not yet confirmed if Margot Robbie did tie the knot in the Byron Bay hinterland yesterday,

The brother of her fiance, British director Tom Ackerley, posted a photo from Harvest Cafe at Newrybar yesterday, image that was promptly deleted hours later.

Hmmm, the plot thickens!



MONDAY 4.30pm: NATIONAL gossip media is on a wild goose chase after the wrong details of Margot Robbie's impending wedding were 'leaked' to the media.

Aussie paparazzi are reportedly driving around the Gold Coast in hordes trying to find out the secret location of Robbie's wedding ceremony.

Problem is, local whispers suggest she is getting married today in Byron Bay at an exclusive location.

By the time the first paparazzi arrived to the 'secret' location where the wedding was taking place, barricades were up and smartphones were confiscated to ensure the Australian star gets married in privacy.

Rumours suggest that the Gold Coast-raised actress is set to marry British director Tom Ackerley.

An unnamed friend of the Suicide Squad star and her long-term partner Ackerley reportedly told Woman's Day about the ceremony.

"The Gold Coast was somewhere she always wanted to get married, given it's where she was raised as a kid, on her grandparents' farm," the 'source' told Woman's Day.

It seems the 'source' sent the photographers around 100km north of the actual location of the wedding.

Could this be a very smart move by the Robbie camp to distract the snappers?

Margot: 1- Paparazzi: 0.