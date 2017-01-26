Intimate stories of local women and their vaginas

MUSICIAN: Local artist Ilona Harker aill be one of the women sharing their stories at the Vagina ConVersations #2 this February.

THE Vagina ConVersations #2 is an update on the popular original Vagina Monologues, the episodic play written by Eve Ensler which open in 1996 at the Off-Broadway Westside Theatre after a limited run at Here Arts Center in New York.

The idea of the Conversations #2 is for women to tell their own vagina stories.

After a sell-out performance last year, this informal and diverse collective of Northern Rivers' creative women have gathered to share their own personal stories about the most intimate and powerful area of a woman's body.

Mandy Nolan, Ilona Harker, Zenith Virago, and Renee Simone are some of the 12 local women featured in the piece.

Vagina ConVersations #2 is promoted as "a funny, sad, exciting, challenging, and celebratory" piece, and a more contemporary evolution of the original Vagina Monologues.

The piece will be performed on February 14 and 15 at the Byron Theatre, 69 Jonson St, Byron Bay, from 6pm. $15.

This show will be part of V-Day, a global event aiming to end violence against women and children around the world.