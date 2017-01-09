News

60 plants stolen during heartless midnight raid

Alison Paterson
| 10th Jan 2017 4:30 AM
Michael Lukich, of Alstonville, pauses while replanting the hedge which thieves plundered, stealing about 60 plants overnight on Saturday.
Michael Lukich, of Alstonville, pauses while replanting the hedge which thieves plundered, stealing about 60 plants overnight on Saturday. Marc Stapelberg

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THE heartless theft of a newly-planted hedge at Alstonville has brought out an amazing community response, as neighbours rally to help the elderly victims who had saved up their pension to buy the plants.

When Michael and Gloria Lukich went to bed on Saturday night after spending the day planting out more than 60 English box shrubs at a cost of about $2000, they had no idea that a few hours later callous thieves would uproot the plants.

After informing the police, Mr Lukich then decided to check out the local markets to see if there was an unscrupulous stallholder attempting to sell his hedge plants.

"I went to the Lennox Head market but I did not see them," he said. "I just hope the people who took them feel bad and will not do this again."

 

However, refusing to be defeated, Mr Lukich was hard at work first thing yesterday morning, replacing his beloved hedge while passing neighbours called out greetings and wished him well.

"I take courage to plant again," he said.

"It's a very neighbourly area. We have had such sympathy from everyone. Men have offered to come around and help dig holes and many have offered us plants."

Mr Lukich said the theft came as a great shock because he and his wife's bedroom is at the front of the house and they never heard any movement outside.

"The plants were still there at 9pm on Saturday and we did not hear anything and I was awake at midnight," he said.

"On Sunday morning it was misty, so we did not realise someone had come by in the night and stolen all the plants along the front until later in the morning."

Mr Lukich said he was not going to stop creating the hedge he and his wife wanted for the home they moved into two years ago.

Following the theft the couple's neighbour, Anna Champion, took to social media in an effort to track down the culprits.

Living up to her name, her post about her elderly neighbours having saved up their pension to buy the English box plants, along with a message for people to look out for anyone selling similar plants to contact police, struck a nerve.

Within an hour her posting went viral, with hundreds of shares, likes and reposts.

"That is absolutely terrible," one person posted.

"If we can donate a plant each and (the) time to plant them to show there are more caring ppl (sic) in this world."

Ms Champion said she was pleased so many people rallied with offers to assist.

 

Mr Lukich said he was amazed by how strangers offered to help.

"We always liked living here but I did not expect this to happen," he said .

"It's all very neighbourly."

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  alstonville crime english box hedge green thumbs hedging pension plant theft police robbery stallholders theft thieves

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Waiting for NBN: what you need to do next

Waiting for NBN: what you need to do next

Find out where your region is at with the NBN rollout and when you will be disconnected from your old network.

Meet the Feather Riot, the girls of Cluckingham Palace

Gidget, Layne and Phyllis oversee proceedings. PHOTO: ALISON PATERSON

Alison Paterson shares the wonders of the backyard chook

HOUSE PRICES: Which Northern Rivers towns boomed in 2016?

BOOM TOWNS: While Ballina properties continued to attract top dollar in 2016, it was areas to the south that experienced price hikes, including Wardell, Evans Head and Woodburn.

We take a close look at sale prices, town by town

60 plants stolen during heartless midnight raid

Michael Lukich, of Alstonville, pauses while replanting the hedge which thieves plundered, stealing about 60 plants overnight on Saturday.

Green thumbs on alert for thieves who dug-up pensioners' new hedge

Local Partners

Waiting for NBN: what you need to do next

Find out where your region is at with the NBN rollout and when you will be disconnected from your old network.

The Waifs announce special 25th anniversary tour

ARIA award winning band The Waifs.

And they're releasing their fourteen track studio album

6 unmissable shows on Northern Rivers in the next 90 days

COMING SOON: Singer songwriter Xavier Rudd.

Comedy and music to get 2017 on its way

Dinosaur Jr are far from extinct, they are dino-mite

ROCK: Dinosaur Jr is an American rock band formed in Massachusetts in 1984, by J Mascis (guitar, vocals, primary songwriter), Lou Barlow (bass, vocals), and Murph (drums).

American band is touring their album Give A Glimpse of What Yer Not

GALLERY: Safe and fun first day at Falls Festival Byron Bay

Crowds enjoying Client Liaison's show at the first day of Falls Festival Byron Bay 2016-17.

Hot weather and great music marked the start of the festival

Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' causes of death confirmed

Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' causes of death confirmed

DEBBIE Reynolds and Carrie Fisher's official cause of death has been confirmed by the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office.

Kim Kardashian will have to watch video of alleged robbers

16 people have been arrested in connection with the robbery

MOVIE REVIEW: The Edge of Seventeen

Hailee Steinfeld and Haley Lu Richardson in a scene from the movie The Edge of Seventeen.

COMING-of-age comedy perfectly captures the teenage struggle.

Viola Davis: Meryl Streep warned me about her speech

Streep warned Viola Davis about her Golden Globes speech

J.J. Abrams: Carrie Fisher tribute was 'beautiful'

J.J. Abrams gushed about the late Carrie Fisher

Ed Sheeran will appear on Carpool Karaoke

Ed Sheeran will appear on James Corden's Carpool Karaoke in 2017

‘WHINY, OVERPAID’: Meryl Streep suffers ferocious backlash

Meryl Streep accepts the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017.

MERYL Streep’s anti-Trump speech met with incredulous fury.

Luxurious Balinese Inspired Villa

23a Gordon Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 2 1 Guide $1,200,000...

Amala Villa offers luxury accommodation in a very private location, lending itself for romantic getaways. While the property is positioned a moments walk to Byron...

Quality Timber Home in Private Enclave

5 Bangalay Court, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 2 $990,000

Located at the end of a long private driveway, this elegant family home is immaculately presented and ready to enjoy. Contemporary design with open plan flooded...

HISTORIC BUTTER FACTORY IN THE PICTURESQUE CORNDALE VALLEY

805 Corndale Road, Corndale 2480

House 3 2 2 Expressions of...

Looking for a unique lifestyle opportunity? Now is your chance to secure this one off property which has been in the same family for over 63 years. Elevated...

Ideal Beachside Investment With Guaranteed Return

26/33-35 Childe Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 1 Contact Agent

Do not miss this opportunity to purchase a luxury beach house directly opposite Belongil Beach and close to all amenities with a guaranteed return. Not only will...

HOT PROPERTY

35 Gloria Street, South Golden Beach 2483

House 3 2 3 AUCTION

For those seeking a lifestyle property that enables you to relax, switch off and enjoy the simple pleasures, this is it. Within a short walk to the pristine surf...

Rare Acreage Of Space, Privacy and Versatility In Byron Bay

119 Bangalow Road, Byron Bay 2481

House 7 6 4 Contact Agent

Here is an incredibly rare opportunity to purchase a substantial property on 9305m2 in a prime location with multiple accommodation options. The main residence...

Ideal Byron Bay Location

18 Wright Place, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 1 Auction

Located in the Pacific Vista area, a short stroll to Tallows beach and an easy level walk into town, this home has been seamlessly and tastefully renovated. The...

SNEAK PREVIEW - AN INVESTORS SPECIAL or DREAM FAMILY HOME!

12 Thomas Street, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 2 $825,000

In one of Bangalow's most desirable, quiet & peaceful locations at the end of a private driveway is this quality, contemporary home, capturing rural views &...

&quot;Where the River Bends&quot;

518 Ridgewood Road, Rosebank 2480

House 5 3 $1,295,000

FIRST INSPECTION SATURDAY 14 JANUARY at 12 NOON One of the Hinterland's most magical, private properties on 15 gorgeous acres overlooking your own private sandy &...

&quot;TALLOW SANDS&quot;

2 Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 4 2 $2,450,000

Are you looking for an easy living holiday home with the peace of mind of a private Byron Bay estate? Look no further - Here it is! In a quiet enclave, this...

HOUSE PRICES: Which Northern Rivers towns boomed in 2016?

BOOM TOWNS: While Ballina properties continued to attract top dollar in 2016, it was areas to the south that experienced price hikes, including Wardell, Evans Head and Woodburn.

We take a close look at sale prices, town by town

Fincal Verdict: Rent or Buy?

Housing generic.

Australia's love affair with property seems to know no end

A horror story for landlords

David Peritz — a face that Elizabeth Abel won’t forget in a hurry.

A horror story for those who rent out their homes

Teen nails import trade, moves onto property market

TEEN TYCOON: Will Deeth, 15, made $70,000 from selling toys over the Christmas period.

He's mastered importing, now he wants to get into property

REVEALED: Maroochy club site's future after $6m sale

An artist's impression shows the 132-unit development approved by Sunshine Coast Council before the site's sale. New owner Aura intends to build a retirement complex with more communal spaces than this original proposal.

Big change ahead for this central Maroochydore street

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!