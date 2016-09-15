League death: How you can support late player’s family

Mullumbimby player Grant Cook tries to out play the Maritz Brother side at Crozier Oval in Lismore. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

THERE has been an outpouring of support from the community for the family of Murwillumbah footballer Grant Cook.

Mr Cook, 28, died in hospital on the Gold Coast after he collapsed on the sideline during the preliminary final against Casino at Stan Sercombe Oval, Murwillumbah.

A number of fundraising events have been organised for the family.

Here are just some of the ways you can help:

A Go Fund Me account has been set up https://www.gofundme.com/2cqgd9z8, donations currently stand at $15,205.

The Mustangs and Mullumbimby Giants rugby league clubs have also set up a bank account to assist Mr Cook's family.Details: Murwillumbah Rugby League Football Club Limited. Account number: 449486661. BSB: 112-879.

The Evans Heads Bombers have organised for collection tins to be placed at Woodburn Evans Head RSL club until after the Bombers presentation night this coming Saturday. All donations will go straight to Grant Cook's family

The Men of League will be at the grand final on Sunday collecting donation. A commemorative shirt has been designed featuring Mr Cook to wear to the grand final as a sign of respect. They are $40 each, and numbers are limited. Proceeds going to Grants Family.Send your name, size and quantity to their facebook site www.facebook.com/murwillumbahmustangs or text (0423461731).