Housing forum to build affordability

ORGANISER of this Saturday's Affordable Housing rally in Mullumbimby Ella Rose Goninan knows what it is like to struggle to find stable accommodation in the Byron Shire.

In stable housing for the past two years, her previous seven-year ordeal to find a place for her and her daughter to live took a heavy toll.

"It is very scary when you have a child in a rental market that says no to parents,” she said. "It's such a baseline human need that for me it culminated in a mental health crisis and hospitalisation.” .”

This weekend's forum will hear from economic expert Thomas James who will examine the issues that have brought the Byron community to this point.

"The real aim of the forum is inspire the forming of some action groups to keep working on the problem,” said Ms Goninan.

She believes the explosion of the holiday rental market, particularly the rise of Air BnB, is partially to blame for the current affordable housing crisis.

Cr Jeanette Martin said: "Council is running a housing summit early next year and this forum is the community's opportunity to pull its ideas together and bring them to the summit.”

The rally starts at 10am at the council chambers before marching to the forum taking place from 11am-4pm at the Mullumbimby Ex-Services Club.