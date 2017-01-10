News

HOUSE PRICES: Which Northern Rivers towns boomed in 2016?

Hamish Broome
| 10th Jan 2017 5:30 AM
BOOM TOWNS: While Ballina properties continued to attract top dollar in 2016, it was areas to the south that experienced price hikes, including Wardell, Evans Head and Woodburn.
BOOM TOWNS: While Ballina properties continued to attract top dollar in 2016, it was areas to the south that experienced price hikes, including Wardell, Evans Head and Woodburn. Patrick Gorbunovs

COASTAL home prices continue to race ahead on the Northern Rivers as the market is driven by a constant flow of seachangers looking to cash in on extraordinary capital city prices.

However, inland and country areas are also in demand - as an affordable option for first-home buyers or investors.

Across the board, agents are predicting another big year in 2017.

The only challenge across the board is a shortage of stock - with the low interest rate environment and high rental yields, few owners have an incentive to sell.

Lismore

In town, it was quality areas in close proximity to the CBD which recorded the best price hikes in 2016*.

Girards Hill homes did well as usual, as did Lismore Heights homes and units, while units in East Lismore soared by 22.3%.

In the country, Nimbin continued to impress as an increasingly popular location for treechangers, recording a 13.5% median sale rise in 2016.

But it was the high-end market of Richmond Hill which saw the biggest 12-month gains, recording a massive 24.7% sale price hike to a new median high of $605,000.

Local agent Katrina Beohm said 2016 was "steady" before ending very strongly with a run of sales, indicating plenty of buyers in 2017.

Ms Beohm also said more people were starting to put their homes on the market to meet demand.

Ballina-Lennox

Across the board Ballina property prices had a very impressive year.

West Ballina and Lennox Head - two markets offering quite distinct products and price points - were the standout performers.

Lennox Head homes have now eclipsed property prices in Bangalow, after an 11.5% increase to a record new median sale price of $775,000. Units climbed even more, by 14.4% to $595,000.

Both units and homes in West Ballina climbed by above 15% to $552,000 and $358,000 respectively.

But the biggest climb was recorded at Wardell, with news that the controversial bypass was approved seeing buyers flock to the area.

Fifteen properties were sold in 2016 at a median price of just under $400,000 - an 18.1% rise.

Richmond Valley

Richmond Valley has become a tale of two worlds, with Evans Head and Woodburn booming and everything else just humming along.

Casino homes recorded a respectable 3.6% sale price rise, with 195 homes changing hands to bring median prices to $230,000.

Casino agent Mark Formaggin, from PRDnationwide, said 2016 saw the town's tightest listings environment in more than a decade.

He said many people working in Lismore saw Casino as an affordable option where they could "more house for the money".

Based on the demand, he tipped a bigger price rise in 2017.

Meanwhile, Evans Head has caught the seachange bug, and the town's shortage of properties drove home prices up by 17.3% to a new median of $530,000.

And Woodburn homes skyrocketed by 23.9% to a still affordable $334,500.

Kyogle

Kyogle's median house prices still offer huge value at $243,000, with 60 sold last year.

Median prices were recorded as decreasing by 4.1% in 2016, but local agent Doug Allan said the market had definitely improved with an "increase in turnover and price".

Mr Allan said there was confidence from all agents across the town, in both the suburban and rural lifestyle market.

Interestingly, he said the majority of sales were to people from outside the area.

He said Kyogle homes shot up to $289,000 in November.

Byron Shire

It has been picked for years as the place to watch, and now hip Federal is firmly Byron establishment, hitting a median sale of $950,000 - a rise of 35.7% to November.

Elsewhere, the lifestyle locations of Brunswick Heads, New Brighton and South Golden Beach moved ahead by more than 10%. The now fully-gentrified village of Brunswick boasts a median house price of a whopping $815,000.

And Suffolk Park homes and units continued to steam ahead, by 16% and 11% respectively to new highs of $885,000 and $630,000.

Byron Bay and Ewingsdale homes didn't fare as well, however, moving backwards by 8.1% and 6.7% respectively.

* Figures from CoreLogic RP Data Market Trends for the 12 months to November.

MEDIAN SALE PRICE RISES

* 12 months to November 2016

Lismore

(number of properties sold / median sale price / % change in 12 months)

Clunes: 20 sold / $502,500 / -5.2%

Dunoon: 14 sold / $382,500 / +2%

East Lismore homes: 94 sold / $320,000 / -1.5%

East Lismore units: 16 sold / $194,500 / +22.3%

Girards Hill homes: 32 sold / $362,000 / +14.2%

Goonellabah homes: 219 sold / $356,750 / +0.5%

Goonellabah units: 55 sold / $268,000 / +1.1%

Lismore Heights homes: 46 sold / $330,000 / +10%

Lismore Heights units: 23 sold / $257,500 / +8.9%

Nimbin: 25 sold / $365,000 / +13.5%

North Lismore: 21 sold / $280,000 / no change

Richmond Hill: 14 sold / $605,000 / +24.7%

Ballina Shire

* only areas which have recorded changes in sale price

(number of properties sold / median sale price / % change in 12 months)

Alstonville homes: 92 sold / $460,000 / +1.1%

Alstonville units: 49 sold / $300,000 / +10.1%

Ballina homes: 95 sold / $450,000 / +5.3%

Ballina units: 142 sold / $367,000 / +11.2%

East Ballina homes: 72 sold / $630,000 / +7.7%

East Ballina units: 91 sold / $420,000 / +10.5%

Lennox Head homes: 99 sold / $775,000 / +11.5%

Lennox Head units: 86 sold / $595,000 / +14.4%

Skennars Head homes: 15 sold / $707,000 / -5.1%

Wardell homes: 15 sold / $398,750 / +18.1%

West Ballina homes: 42 sold / $552,500 / +15.7%

West Ballina units: 32 sold / $358,000 / +15.5%

Wollongbar homes: 58 sold / $455,000 / -1.1%

Wollongbar units: 20 sold / $348,000 / -1.1%

Richmond Valley

Casino homes: 195 sold / $230,000 / +3.6%

Casino units: 23 sold / $152,000 / -27.6%

Coraki: 25 sold / $215,000 / +3.9%

Evans Head: 37 sold / $530,000 / +17.3%

Evans Head units: 39 sold / $354,500 / 2.8%

North Casino: 26 sold / $443,750 / +0.9%

Woodburn homes: 17 sold / $334,500 / 23.9%

Kyogle

Kyogle homes: 60 sold / $243,000 / -4.1%

Byron Shire

Bangalow homes: 53 sold / $745,000 / +11.2%

Brunswick Heads homes: 38 sold / $815,000 / +14%

Byron Bay homes: 88 sold / $965,000 / -8.1%

Byron Bay units: 115 sold / $620,000 / +5.8%

Coorabell: 11 sold / $1.43 million / +2.3%

Ewingsdale: 16 sold / $1.17 million / -6.7%

Federal: 16 sold / $950,000 / +35.7%

Mullumbimby homes: 92 sold / $592,000 / +4.0% /

New Brighton: 12 sold / $862,000 / +10.6%

Ocean Shores homes: 104 sold / $540,000 / +4.9%

Ocean Shores units: 32 sold / $449,000 / +7.2%

South Golden Beach: 27 sold / $565,000 / +10.8%

Suffolk Park homes: 81 sold / $885,000 / +16.4%

Suffolk Park units: 43 sold / $630,000 / +11%

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  general-seniors-news house prices property real estate re-investment

