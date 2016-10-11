He's back: Greyhound backflip puts Gulaptis in good books

Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis has been given positions on three parliamentary committees.

DISSIDENT Nationals MP Chris Gulaptis appears to be back in his party's good books after he was dumped for voting against the NSW Government's greyhound racing ban.

The member for Clarence and Cootamundra MP Katrina Hodgkinson were dumped as parliamentary secretaries for crossing the floor on the issue in August.

At the time, Mr Gulaptis told ARM Newsdesk the ban was a "particularly bad decision”.

Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall took Mr Gulaptis's spot as parliamentary secretary for northern NSW - a position he will retain.

But now the ban has been reversed, three of Mr Marshall's former posts have been handed over.

Mr Gulaptis will now sit on the committees for road safety, community services and parliamentary privilege and ethics.

ARM NEWSDESK