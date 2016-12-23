Chris Hemsworth's family to miss out on a Byron Christmas

Elsa Pataky, left, and Chris Hemsworth arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of \"Vacation\" at the Regency Village Theatre on Monday, July 27, 2015. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

IT SEEMS like the Hemsworthy-Pataky household will be spending their Christmas in the USA this year, as the biggest Northern Rivers celebrity couple are in the middle of shooting a movie together.

Horse Soldiers is the couple's current project, where they share leading roles becoming, for the first time, a couple on and off the screen.

A week ago, Pataky and Hemsworth shared an image on their Instagram accounts of themselves in bed as part of the second day of shooting of the film in Los Angeles.

Day two, Horse soldiers shooting with my on and off screen love @chrishemsworth/ segundo día de rodaje en Horse soldiers, con mi marido dentro y fuera de pantalla @chrishemsworth 👌😜😍 A photo posted by Elsa Pataky (@elsapatakyconfidential) on Dec 6, 2016 at 8:28pm PST

In a different post, also two weeks ago, Pataky used the hashtags #missbyron and #mequedesinveranoenaustralia, Spanish for "I won't get summer in Australia".

Se acerca la Navidad! Christmas is coming! #LA #mequedesinveranoenaustralia #missbyron #nomadas A photo posted by Elsa Pataky (@elsapatakyconfidential) on Dec 1, 2016 at 10:19pm PST

Seems like the couple won't be back to the Northern Rivers from shooting the film until later in 2017.

Hemsworth then shared this week a number of images of the cast and shooting of the film, saying that Horse Soldiers is "the true account of a small band of Special Forces soldiers who secretly entered Afghanistan following 9/11 and rode to war on horses alongside the Northern Alliance Afghans against the Taliban".

"Check out the book by Doug Stanton, it's incredible," he added in that post.

On set of Horse Soldiers . The true account of a small band of Special Forces soldiers who secretly entered Afghanistan following 9/11 and rode to war on horses alongside the Northern Alliance Afghans against the Taliban. Check out the book by Doug Stanton, it's incredible. #thatsrealsnow @mvegapena A photo posted by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) on Dec 16, 2016 at 2:27pm PST

The book of the same name was published by Stanton in 2009.

According to cinema website imdb.com, Horse Soldiers is directed by Nicolai Fuglsig and the screenplay is by Peter Craig.

Hemsworth and Pataky share the screen with The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1star Peter Craig and The Martian's Michael Peña.

The drama does not have a release date as yet.