Help get Mono and Monk to world competition

CHAMPS : David Monk and Mark 'Mono' Stewart off to the ISA World Adaptive Surf Championships.

REIGNING World Adaptive Surf Champion Mark "Mono” Stewart along with David Monk are bound for La Jolla California in December for the second Stance ISA World Adaptive Surfing Championships.

They will be up against the world's best at the stunning beach break representing not only Australia but also competing for individual and team medals.

Mono has also just been named one of the world's most influential disabled surfers in the latest issue of Stab magazine.

To help the boys on their way a family friendly fund raiser will be held from 5pm on Saturday November 26 at the Railway Hotel in Byron Bay.

Local music legends Goodrich will play from 7.30pm and raffles featuring great prizes donated by local businesses will be drawn throughout the evening. Tickets to win a signed MR board in December will also be on sale.

Mono competed in the first Australian adaptive surfing titles in September taking out two divisions to qualify for this year's world titles and he has just returned from training in the Mentawis.

"There's been no surf around here lately so it was great to go and get competition fit in that amazing reef break,” said Mono.

David Monk has full paraplegia and rides sitting down on a modified board. Being an ex-paralympian skier he can paddle extremely fast.

He also competed in the first Australian adaptive surfing titles this year taking out the AS3 division to qualify.

"This is really a proof of concept entry this year,” said Mr Monk.

"Hopefully other disabled surfers who ride prone will see this can be done and decide to ride sitting up at future events.

Last year's competition saw 69 surfers from 18 countriesgather for what was the largest international Adaptive Surfing World Championship to date.

For information call Peter Dewar on 0487922499