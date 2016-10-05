Heiniger steps up to coaching role

BYRON Bay Surf Life Saving Club stalwart Ela Heiniger heads off to the 2016 New Zealand Pool Rescue Championships today as head coach of the NSW U18 Pool Rescue Development Squad.

This is Ela's first tour as coach having experienced success on the international circuit as a competitor on the New Zealand tour several seasons ago.

"The New Zealanders are really good in the pool and they are world champions for a reason so it's a wonderful chance for our athletes to race against the best in the world on their home turf,” she said.

"I'm not going to put any expectations on our team but I do believe there is a lot of potential there and a chance to come home with some medals.”

As a rookie coach Heiniger said she is still working on her own style but she need not look far for inspiration.

"I truly love this sport and I want to give back and ensure that others had the same opportunities others have had. That's what attracted me to coaching, and I've been really lucky I've had some great coaches over the years.

"Andrew Bowden and Tim Schofield in particular are positive influences, and I have learned a lot from them.

"I see my role as making sure the athletes are able to compete to the best of their ability on the day. I can share my experiences with them but I'm not going to change their techniques or anything as that's something they can work on with their individual coaches who have all done a fantastic job with preparing them.

"At the end of the day if they compete to the best of their ability and are happy with their performance that is the most important thing,” Heiniger said.

The 10-strong-team includes fellow Byron Bay surf life saver Gabrielle Kay and the squad will be in action from from Friday 7 until Saturday 9 October.

The 2016 team hail from several clubs spread across the state and this excites the new coach.

"It's so exciting to see how much talent there is in NSW and I believe it's one of the youngest teams we've had touring in some time. Some of the skills you develop in Pool Rescue can certainly improve your skills in the ocean,” she said.

"I think these days to be considered for further honours you have to be versatile and be able to do both. The athletes in this team are certainly capable of that and as I said to them during training you just never know how far Surf Life Saving can take you.”

2016 NSW Pool Rescue Development Team includes: Keeley Booth - Avoca Beach SLSC, Jack Curran - Caves Beach SLSC, Emily Doyle - Manly LSC, Timothy Ford - Cronulla SLSC, Gabrielle Kay - Byron Bay SLSC, Bailey Proud - Redhead SLSC, Alexandra Smiroldo - Bulli SLSC, Matthew Sperring - Warilla Barrack-Point SLSC, Kurt Stavrou - Wanda SLSC and Anthea Warne - Cudgen Headland SLSC. Team Managementinclude: Head Coach - Ela Heiniger (Byron Bay SLSC), Team Manager - Blake McCrindle (Wanda SLSC) and Team Chaperone - Shelley Smith (Ocean Beach/Umina SLSC).