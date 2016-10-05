News

Heiniger steps up to coaching role

5th Oct 2016 11:10 AM
STEP UP: Ela Heiniger from Byron Bay SLSC moves into coaching role for the NSW U18 Pool Rescue Development squad.
STEP UP: Ela Heiniger from Byron Bay SLSC moves into coaching role for the NSW U18 Pool Rescue Development squad. Christian Morrow

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

BYRON Bay Surf Life Saving Club stalwart Ela Heiniger heads off to the 2016 New Zealand Pool Rescue Championships today as head coach of the NSW U18 Pool Rescue Development Squad.

This is Ela's first tour as coach having experienced success on the international circuit as a competitor on the New Zealand tour several seasons ago.

"The New Zealanders are really good in the pool and they are world champions for a reason so it's a wonderful chance for our athletes to race against the best in the world on their home turf,” she said.

"I'm not going to put any expectations on our team but I do believe there is a lot of potential there and a chance to come home with some medals.”

As a rookie coach Heiniger said she is still working on her own style but she need not look far for inspiration.

"I truly love this sport and I want to give back and ensure that others had the same opportunities others have had. That's what attracted me to coaching, and I've been really lucky I've had some great coaches over the years.

"Andrew Bowden and Tim Schofield in particular are positive influences, and I have learned a lot from them.

"I see my role as making sure the athletes are able to compete to the best of their ability on the day. I can share my experiences with them but I'm not going to change their techniques or anything as that's something they can work on with their individual coaches who have all done a fantastic job with preparing them.

"At the end of the day if they compete to the best of their ability and are happy with their performance that is the most important thing,” Heiniger said.

The 10-strong-team includes fellow Byron Bay surf life saver Gabrielle Kay and the squad will be in action from from Friday 7 until Saturday 9 October.

The 2016 team hail from several clubs spread across the state and this excites the new coach.

"It's so exciting to see how much talent there is in NSW and I believe it's one of the youngest teams we've had touring in some time. Some of the skills you develop in Pool Rescue can certainly improve your skills in the ocean,” she said.

"I think these days to be considered for further honours you have to be versatile and be able to do both. The athletes in this team are certainly capable of that and as I said to them during training you just never know how far Surf Life Saving can take you.”

2016 NSW Pool Rescue Development Team includes: Keeley Booth - Avoca Beach SLSC, Jack Curran - Caves Beach SLSC, Emily Doyle - Manly LSC, Timothy Ford - Cronulla SLSC, Gabrielle Kay - Byron Bay SLSC, Bailey Proud - Redhead SLSC, Alexandra Smiroldo - Bulli SLSC, Matthew Sperring - Warilla Barrack-Point SLSC, Kurt Stavrou - Wanda SLSC and Anthea Warne - Cudgen Headland SLSC. Team Managementinclude: Head Coach - Ela Heiniger (Byron Bay SLSC), Team Manager - Blake McCrindle (Wanda SLSC) and Team Chaperone - Shelley Smith (Ocean Beach/Umina SLSC).

Byron Shire News

Topics:  2016 new zealand pool rescue championships, byron bay surf life saving club, ela heiniger, gabrielle kay, nsw u18 pool rescue development squad

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Heiniger steps up to coaching role

Heiniger steps up to coaching role

BYRON Bay Surf Life Saving Club stalwart Ela Heiniger has stepped up into the role of head coach for the NSW U18 Pool Rescue Development Squad.

National selection for Krista

HEADED STATESIDE: Mullumbimby High School student Krista Ruehe has been selected in the U19 Australian Futsal Team set to tout the USA.

Mullum High futsal player set to tour the States next year.

Neil Young brings The Monsanto Years to Bluesfest

In this May 18, 2016 photo, Neil Young poses for a portrait in Calabasas, Calif., to promote his new album, \"Earth.\" Available June 24, the album is a collection of 13 live songs interspersed with the sounds of crickets, frogs, crows, bees and other animals Young recorded in his backyard. The 70-year-old singer-songwriter said he didnt set out to make an album about the planet. The theme just emerged as he chose the best performances from his past year on tour. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP)

The Canadian will perform with Lukas Nelson's Promise of the Real

Sponsor the Schoolies hospital shuttle

SHUTTLE SPONSOR: Nicqui Yazdi, co-ordinator of the Byron Bay Schoolies HUB.

Schoolies Hub is seeking contributions for a medical shuttle service

Local Partners

Heiniger steps up to coaching role

BYRON Bay Surf Life Saving Club stalwart Ela Heiniger has stepped up into the role of head coach for the NSW U18 Pool Rescue Development Squad.

Bangalow writer wins Elements competition

ELEMENTALLY SPEAKING: Nick Couldwell, Sally Schofield and Phillip Frazer look into the Elements of Byron library.

BANGALOW writer Sally Schofield wins Elements writing competition.

National selection for Krista

HEADED STATESIDE: Mullumbimby High School student Krista Ruehe has been selected in the U19 Australian Futsal Team set to tout the USA.

Mullum High futsal player set to tour the States next year.

Neil Young brings The Monsanto Years to Bluesfest

In this May 18, 2016 photo, Neil Young poses for a portrait in Calabasas, Calif., to promote his new album, \"Earth.\" Available June 24, the album is a collection of 13 live songs interspersed with the sounds of crickets, frogs, crows, bees and other animals Young recorded in his backyard. The 70-year-old singer-songwriter said he didnt set out to make an album about the planet. The theme just emerged as he chose the best performances from his past year on tour. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP)

The Canadian will perform with Lukas Nelson's Promise of the Real

Sponsor the Schoolies hospital shuttle

SHUTTLE SPONSOR: Nicqui Yazdi, co-ordinator of the Byron Bay Schoolies HUB.

Schoolies Hub is seeking contributions for a medical shuttle service

What's on offer at the Cavanbah Centre?

Cavanbah Centre community facilities coordinator Morgan Lowe with Mayor Simon Richardson Photo Contributed

Open Day to be held at Cavanbah Centre

Jungle's juice

EDEN: Peter, Daan and Nora Brils at their stall.

Jungle Juice - home grown fruit at the Mullumbimby Farmers Market

Drink driver caught twice in one night

Police sation Coffs harbour Photo Trevor Veale / Coffs Coast Advocate

Driver clocked at 70kmh over the speed limit had already been busted

The Space Cowboy, our Prince of the Impossible

SPELLBINDING: The Space Cowboy, Byron Bay's Chayne Hultgren, on the microphone.

The Voodoo Review is on this weekend

MOVIE REVIEW: The Magnificent Seven could have been better

MOVIE REVIEW: The Magnificent Seven could have been better

BY all accounts, The Magnificent Seven should have been a slam dunk.

Kim Kardashian Paris robbery sparks scam attacks

Kim Kardashian West

2400% increase in Kim-Kardashian related spam and scams

Bangalow writer wins Elements competition

ELEMENTALLY SPEAKING: Nick Couldwell, Sally Schofield and Phillip Frazer look into the Elements of Byron library.

BANGALOW writer Sally Schofield wins Elements writing competition.

Actor Ben Stiller has been battling cancer for two years

Ben Stiller has revealed he was diagnosed with prostate cancer two years ago at the age of 48.

BEN Stiller was "scared" when diagnosed with cancer two years ago.

Bindi Irwin opens up: "You're kind of like my soulmate"

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell open up in the first joint interview.

Bindi Irwin talks about her "soulmate" and whether she is engaged

Neil Young brings The Monsanto Years to Bluesfest

In this May 18, 2016 photo, Neil Young poses for a portrait in Calabasas, Calif., to promote his new album, \"Earth.\" Available June 24, the album is a collection of 13 live songs interspersed with the sounds of crickets, frogs, crows, bees and other animals Young recorded in his backyard. The 70-year-old singer-songwriter said he didnt set out to make an album about the planet. The theme just emerged as he chose the best performances from his past year on tour. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP)

The Canadian will perform with Lukas Nelson's Promise of the Real

Australian Survivor's Sue: I nearly pulled it off

Australian Survivor contestant Sue Clarke.

BABY boomer nearly topples show's core alliance.

Private Family Retreat In Lilli Pilli

33 Lilli Pilli Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 2 $870,000 to...

Perfectly positioned in popular Lilli Pilli, this attractive home on a huge 1079m2 block is ideal for those seeking space, privacy and an indoor/outdoor...

PRIME RURAL HOLDING

Rosebank 2480

House 3 1 2 $1,295,000

of 150 ACRES FRONTING OVER 3km's of COOPERS CREEK - CENTERED BETWEEN BYRON AND LISMORE & ONLY MINUTES TO CLUNES VILLAGE With a turn of the century homestead...

Stunning, Modern Home In Central Byron Bay

37 Shirley Lane, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 2 Auction 12th...

Situated in central Byron Bay with an easy walk to CBD, Main and Belongil Beaches is this relaxed, spacious and modern home. Renovated and beautifully detailed...

Walk To Everything From This Private Oasis

1/11 Carlyle Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 Contact Agent

Tucked away in the no through road section of Carlyle Street, yet within easy walking distance of everything (500m to Byron town centre, 800m to Main Beach) sits...

Ideal Entry Level Beachside Home Or Investment

11/6 Firewheel Place, Suffolk Park 2481

Unit 3 2 1 $730,000 to...

Perfectly located at the end of a no through road this 3 bed, 2 bath timber home is only minutes walk to the beach and Suffolk Park Shops and represents a...

Renovated Apartment With Ocean Views

20/2 Langi Place, Ocean Shores 2483

Unit 3 2 1 $520,000 to...

This immaculate 3 bed 2 bath renovated apartment is set in one of Ocean Shores prime, elevated positions. Light and bright with high ceilings, the tiled living...

Private, Peaceful and Spacious

18 Ridgeland Close, Richmond Hill 2480

House 4 2 2 Auction 22nd...

Perched on a secluded ridge, this substantial and stylish master-built home has sweeping views across the Macleans Ridges Valley towards the Byron Bay Lighthouse...

PICTURESQUE ON THE WATER

19 Berrimbillah Court, Ocean Shores 2483

House 4 2 2 $810,000

Boasting the broadest water frontage in the street and delivering magnificent water views up and down the Capricornia Canal, this North Ocean Shores property is...

Home with Approval for Second Dwelling

56 Rankin Drive, Bangalow 2479

House 3 1 2 $760,000

Located in a prime, peaceful and quiet neighbourhood a brief stroll from the vibrant village of Bangalow, this lovingly cared for home on 663 square metres has...

127 Acres and Views at Bangalow&#39;s door step

47a Cedarvale Road, Bangalow 2479

Residential Land This beautiful farm is located minutes away from the heart of Bangalow ... $1,958,000 to...

This beautiful farm is located minutes away from the heart of Bangalow and only a short drive into Byron Bay. There are many possibilities for this premium...

7-Eleven co-owner's $3.4m Noosa holiday home on the market

26 The Anchorage, Noosa Waters.

HOW much would you pay for a holiday home in Noosa Waters?

Reserve Bank makes decision on your interest rates

The unemployment rate fell, part-time work is growing, says the RBA

11 Sunshine Coast properties with water views for under $500k

Ocean views don't have to be just a dream

Beach-side real estate starts at $85k on Fraser Coast

HERVEY BAY REAL ESTATE: You can buy this townhouse in Scarness for under $300k.

Live your beach-living dream locally.

UPDATE: Former rodeo champ's sale rained out, now back on

Larkhill local Ken Consiglio is having an auction of most of the things on his property.

'People kept showing up and we had to turn them away'

Couple build their own 'tiny house' for $45k

Holly Bowen and Oli Bucher built their "tiny house" themselves, only hiring a plumber and an electrician. Photo/supplied

The house, which is built on a trailer and can be towed.