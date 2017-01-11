HEATWAVE: Temps could reach as high as 43 degrees

OVER the next few days as the predicted heatwave hits, surf life savers have been prompted to issue a stark warning for those heading to the beach.
The recent spike in drownings over the festive season, has contributed to this warning.
The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting the following maximum temperatures for the Northern Rivers area
- Wednesday: 35-40 degrees
- Thursday: low to high 30s
- Friday: 33-39 degrees
- Saturday: 37-43 degrees
This means that heat stress is a very real risk for the thousands of people expected to descend on the coast over the next few days.
Tips For Beating The Heat
- Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water
- Avoid the diuretic effects of alcohol
- Bring a long sleeve shirt to cover up after spending time in the sun
- Stay out of direct sunlight where possible during the hottest parts of the day
- Apply plenty of sunscreen and reapply regularly
- Know the warning signs of heat stress (excessive sweating, rapid heart rate, nausea etc)
- Seek medical attention from lifesavers or lifeguards if feeling unwell
- Remember SLIP on some protective clothing, SLOP on some sunscreen, SLAP on a hat,SLIDE on a pair of sunglasses,SEEK some shade, and SIP on lots of water
