News

Hand-painted in love

Christian Morrow
| 30th Sep 2016 8:27 AM
INSPIRATION: Jess Fletcher and her hand-painted surfboard.
INSPIRATION: Jess Fletcher and her hand-painted surfboard.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

BYRON Bay surfboard artist and Cancer Council fundraiser Jess Lambert will be heading to Sydney at the end of October to take part in the Cancer Council Seven Bridges Walk.

Jess is currently raffling of one of her custom-decorated boards to raise money for the Cancer Council and will carry it with her on the 28km walk across some of Sydney's most famous bridges.

So far she has raised $1000 with her final target being to raise $8000 and she will draw the winner of the board at the end of the walk.

Originally from Newcastle, two years ago she won a surfboard blank in a national competition.

Her win coincided with her finding out her grandmother had cancer and she set about raising funds for the Cancer Council.

She raised close to $7000 in just eight weeks, and her grandmother remains alive and well today.

"I'm extremely lucky to still have my nan with me today,” said Jess.

"She's a constant inspiration for me and is the reason why I continue to help raise money for the Cancer Council.”

Now living in Byron Bay, she has arranged another fundraiser enlisting the help of local Byron surfboard shaping legend Ed Sinnot to create another hand-decorated surfboard.

So far she has raised more than $1000. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased from the RVCA store in Byron Bay where the board is on display or by calling Jess on 0431171787.

Byron Shire News

Topics:  cancer council, ed sinott, rvca byron bay, seven bridges walk, surfboard

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Hand-painted in love

Hand-painted in love

BYRON Bay surfboard artist and Cancer Council fundraiser Jess Lambert is raffling off one of her uniquely decorated surfboards.

Margaret wins silver at over-85s world tournament

TENNIS STAR: Byron's Margaret Fisher has won the silver at the women's over-85 world tournament in Croatia.

Byron's Margearet Fisher takes tennis silver in Croatia.

WAVE RAVE: Aussies third in Portugal

WAVE RAVE: The Australian Team that went to Portugal. Photo: REZENDES

THE 2016 ISA World Junior Surfing Championship finished in Portugal

Community Calendar

HEARTWORN: It was all smiles from Trent McNamara and Diego Zaragoza last Sunday at the Brunswick Picture House when our community came out to support the musicians with a fundraiser that raised over $3,000. The founders of local band Heartworn Highway lost thousands of dollars of stock for their respective businesses, Little Pocket Vintage and Valiant Music, when Trent's ute caught on fire and was destroyed, along with some extremely rare and treasured musical instruments and equipment, and their personal belongings. Photo: Lyn McCarthy

This week's Byron Shire News Community calendar

Local Partners

Hand-painted in love

BYRON Bay surfboard artist and Cancer Council fundraiser Jess Lambert is raffling off one of her uniquely decorated surfboards.

Forza Horizon 3 review: Australia's never looked so good

Fancy racing a freight train?

Byron Bay, Gold Coast, Sunshine Coast, Twelve Apostles feature

Margaret wins silver at over-85s world tournament

TENNIS STAR: Byron's Margaret Fisher has won the silver at the women's over-85 world tournament in Croatia.

Byron's Margearet Fisher takes tennis silver in Croatia.

WAVE RAVE: Aussies third in Portugal

WAVE RAVE: The Australian Team that went to Portugal. Photo: REZENDES

THE 2016 ISA World Junior Surfing Championship finished in Portugal

Community Calendar

HEARTWORN: It was all smiles from Trent McNamara and Diego Zaragoza last Sunday at the Brunswick Picture House when our community came out to support the musicians with a fundraiser that raised over $3,000. The founders of local band Heartworn Highway lost thousands of dollars of stock for their respective businesses, Little Pocket Vintage and Valiant Music, when Trent's ute caught on fire and was destroyed, along with some extremely rare and treasured musical instruments and equipment, and their personal belongings. Photo: Lyn McCarthy

This week's Byron Shire News Community calendar

Council to request continuation of shark spotting program

Multiple people attended the scene at Lighthouse Beach where a shark attack took place around 9:30 on Monday morning. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Byron mayor says trial was a fantastic success

Carlos Santana added to Bluesfest 2017 line up

Carlos Santana at Bluesfest 2013.

Calling all local black magic women

King Kyuss wins world silver

LIKE A KING: Byron bay's Kyuss King has taken second in the 16 Boys Division at the 2016 ISA World Junior Surfing Championships at Azores in Portugal.

Kyuss King has scored a second at the World Junior Championships

The Space Cowboy, our Prince of the Impossible

SPELLBINDING: The Space Cowboy, Byron Bay's Chayne Hultgren, on the microphone.

The Voodoo Review is on this weekend

Forza Horizon 3 review: Australia's never looked so good

Forza Horizon 3 review: Australia's never looked so good

WITH gorgeous Australian scenery from Byron Bay to the outback and 350 cars to play with, Forza Horizon 3 has set the new gold standard.

Tommy goes home in emotional Bachelorette episode

The Bachelorette contestant Tommy Saggus.

BRISBANE bachelor hopes show will give him more confidence.

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E4 - Golden date card fun

Georgia Love and Courtney compete in a billy kart race in a group date planned by Courtney in a scene from The Bachelorette.

The golden date card comes out.

The Space Cowboy, our Prince of the Impossible

SPELLBINDING: The Space Cowboy, Byron Bay's Chayne Hultgren, on the microphone.

The Voodoo Review is on this weekend

Circus, acrobatics and comedy by the Dandyman

LOCAL: Byron Bay artist and performer Daniel Oldaker.

LOCAL artist Daniel Oldaker trained with Phillippe Gaulier,

Carlos Santana added to Bluesfest 2017 line up

Carlos Santana at Bluesfest 2013.

Calling all local black magic women

The Dixie Chicks to headline 2017 CMC Rocks festival

US country music group The Dixie Chicks.

ORGANISERS move festival dates to lock in US country music stars.

Mullumbimby&#39;s Best Location

2 Tyagarah Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 1 1 Contact Brett or...

On offer for the first time in 30 years is an amazing opportunity to purchase one of the areas best and most tightly held addresses. Located on the edge of...

Ideal Entry Level Beachside Home Or Investment

11/6 Firewheel Place, Suffolk Park 2481

Unit 3 2 1 $730,000 to...

Perfectly located at the end of a no through road this 3 bed, 2 bath timber home is only minutes walk to the beach and Suffolk Park Shops and represents a...

here is a rare opportunity!

15 Bay Vista Lane, Ewingsdale 2481

House 3 2 2 $1,250,000

Set in the prestigious and sought after cul-de-sac Bay Vista Lane, this secluded property offers 2 acres of usable, elevated and beautiful north facing land. The...

Choice of 3 Units In Premium Byron Bay Location

1-3/6-8 Paterson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 1 Contact Agent

This is a rare opportunity! A choice of 3 units in a prime position where you can leave the car at home and walk to everything! Whilst the position is only a few...

Walk To Everything From This Private Oasis

1/11 Carlyle Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 Contact Agent

Tucked away in the no through road section of Carlyle Street, yet within easy walking distance of everything (500m to Byron town centre, 800m to Main Beach) sits...

Dreams Do Come True!

7 Seastar Court, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 2 Contact Agent

An opportunity to live in one of Byron Bay’s most tightly held enclaves. • Only second time ever presented to the market • Minutes walk to beach through National...

Spacious &amp; Private In Premium Location

3/64-70 Broken Head Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 Auction 29th...

This immaculate and well cared for terrace home is positioned on the very end and has no adjoining walls on 3 sides and measures a massive 301m2 on title. It is...

Private, Peaceful and Spacious

18 Ridgeland Close, Richmond Hill 2480

House 4 2 2 Auction 22nd...

Perched on a secluded ridge, this substantial and stylish master-built home has sweeping views across the Macleans Ridges Valley towards the Byron Bay Lighthouse...

Superb golf course living!

54 Balemo Drive, Ocean Shores 2483

House 6 2 2 Contact Agent

Set on 986 sq. metres this custom built 6 bedroom, 2 bathroom family home faces directly onto the Ocean Shores golf course. A lovely large open plan kitchen with...

Beach, Surf &amp; Coffee In A Niche Location

4/2 Kipling Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 1 1 Auction 29th...

Located only 300 metres to Clarke’s Beach and a short stroll to the centre of Byron Bay’s cultural hub, this stylish 3 bedroom townhouse is privately set on the...

Beach-side real estate starts at $85k on Fraser Coast

HERVEY BAY REAL ESTATE: You can buy this townhouse in Scarness for under $300k.

Live your beach-living dream locally.

UPDATE: Former rodeo champ's sale rained out, now back on

Larkhill local Ken Consiglio is having an auction of most of the things on his property.

'People kept showing up and we had to turn them away'

Couple build their own 'tiny house' for $45k

Holly Bowen and Oli Bucher built their "tiny house" themselves, only hiring a plumber and an electrician. Photo/supplied

The house, which is built on a trailer and can be towed.

Sunshine Beach property breaks real estate record

The property overlooks Sunshine Beach, as the backyard lawn meets the sand.

Sunshine Beach mansion sale smashes real estate record

SOLD: Historic hotel finds new owner

Post Office Hotel Grafton Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Pub in new hands and heading in a brand new direction

Peppers Airlie Beach put on the market

ON THE MARKET: Peppers Airlie Beach is being for recievership sale by CBRE Hotels and PRD Nationwide Airlie Beach.

Peppers Airlie Beach is being offered for sale.