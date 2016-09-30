Hand-painted in love

BYRON Bay surfboard artist and Cancer Council fundraiser Jess Lambert will be heading to Sydney at the end of October to take part in the Cancer Council Seven Bridges Walk.

Jess is currently raffling of one of her custom-decorated boards to raise money for the Cancer Council and will carry it with her on the 28km walk across some of Sydney's most famous bridges.

So far she has raised $1000 with her final target being to raise $8000 and she will draw the winner of the board at the end of the walk.

Originally from Newcastle, two years ago she won a surfboard blank in a national competition.

Her win coincided with her finding out her grandmother had cancer and she set about raising funds for the Cancer Council.

She raised close to $7000 in just eight weeks, and her grandmother remains alive and well today.

"I'm extremely lucky to still have my nan with me today,” said Jess.

"She's a constant inspiration for me and is the reason why I continue to help raise money for the Cancer Council.”

Now living in Byron Bay, she has arranged another fundraiser enlisting the help of local Byron surfboard shaping legend Ed Sinnot to create another hand-decorated surfboard.

So far she has raised more than $1000. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased from the RVCA store in Byron Bay where the board is on display or by calling Jess on 0431171787.