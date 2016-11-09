News

Hammer falls on sharks, native vegetation protections

Chris Calcino
| 9th Nov 2016 5:30 AM
Legislation to introduce shark nets on North Coast beaches will be introduced to parliament this week.
Legislation to introduce shark nets on North Coast beaches will be introduced to parliament this week. Marc Stapelberg

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

A CLUSTER of environmental protections will be targeted in one fell swoop as the Baird Government attempts to amend and repeal laws safeguarding sharks and native vegetation.

Primary Industries Minister Niall Blair told the NSW upper house he would on Wednesday introduce a motion to repeal the Biodiversity Conservation Bill, the Native Vegetation Act and amend the Fisheries Management Act.

A string of shark attacks on the North Coast has prompted the effort - which has Labor's support - to overturn current laws prohibiting the use of Queensland-style shark nets off the region's beaches.

Mr Blair will call for a six-month trial of netting criticised for killing dolphins, dugong, rays and other native marine life.

The Baird Government initially ruled out the measures, but pressure from surfers and two failed efforts to install eco-friendly alternatives on the North Coast have swayed its opposition.

But that is only the first step. If passed, the Federal Government will still have to sign off on the plan.

It will have 20 business days to make its final decision, meaning the nets could be installed before the busy Christmas holidays.

Mr Blair was non-committal when asked in parliament whether the government would financially support a plan to extend Byron Shire Council's "shark spotter" program, which uses a drone and volunteers to keep an eye out for sharks near the beach and sound the alarm.

He whittled away a large chunk of his allotted answer time talking about being the "proud recipient" of a Shark Spotter shirt and joking about whether it would fit his pre-summer figure.

"Initially when we held our summit, the Shark Watch or Shark Spotter program was not something that we chose to include as part of our funding," he said.

"We've directed our funding, initially to extra aerial surveillance, extra use of technologies - but that doesn't mean that other people can't come in and start looking at other measures as well."

The proposed changes to land clearing laws are likely to cause a bigger stir, with a leading government adviser this week resigning from his position in protest.

Conservation biologist and Independent Biodiversity Legislation Review Panel member Hugh Possingham's resignation letter said his advice had been ignored, with the government hoping to allow farmers to clear native vegetation without having to offset the damage they cause to biodiversity.

"Codes in native vegetation legislation are normally intended to facilitate minor clearing to make farming profitable - for example clearing for fences and buildings," he wrote.

"These should amount to the odd hectare here and there, not hundreds of hectares of clearing which leads to the degradation of soil, water and biodiversity."

ARM NEWSDESK

Topics:  ballina niall blair north coast shark shark net surfing

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
5 North Coast beaches to get shark nets before holidays

5 North Coast beaches to get shark nets before holidays

LEGISLATION will be introduced to the NSW Parliament today to fast-track a trial of mesh nets on five beaches on the NSW North Coast, it has been announced.

Hundreds of woman bashers targeted, re-arrested, locked up

Repeat domestic violence offenders are being actively targeted and arrested in NSW.

Half of repeat domestic violence offenders feel police heat

Eight medal haul for locals

WINNERS: Included in the team are Indi McCourt, Chilli Harel, Bryce McCourt, Skylah McCourt, Marley Sherlock, Milli Mccourt and Jarra Sherlock along with teachers Daniel Almeida (left) and David Moreira.

Byron Bay locals did well in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu titles.

Matt Henry to play Mullum

WINNER: Bangalow singer songwriter Matt Henry.

Matt Henry won the Play Mullum competition this year

Local Partners

5 North Coast beaches to get shark nets before holidays

LEGISLATION will be introduced to the NSW Parliament today to fast-track a trial of mesh nets on five beaches on the NSW North Coast, it has been announced.

Hammer falls on sharks, native vegetation protections

Legislation to introduce shark nets on North Coast beaches will be introduced to parliament this week.

Cluster of environmental protections targeted in one fell swoop

Kids will make a racket with this bunny in Brunswick Heads

SUNDAY: Kids will be rocking to the sounds of Bunny Racket.

At the Brunswick Picture House this Sunday from 2pm.

The J Awards nominees you can see on local stages

ON STAGE: Former Lismore resident Ngaiire during her first ever solo show at Splendour in the Grass 2016.

Fomer local Ngaiire is nominated to Australian Artist of the Year

Exterminate! Exterminate! The Daleks are coming

BCC Lismore will be screening a limited-run theatrical special presentation event of Doctor Who: The Power of the Daleks animated series from Saturday, November 12.

A much celebrated Doctor Who story is coming to Lismore and ByronBay

Tools down as The Block teams deliver final rooms

Tools down as The Block teams deliver final rooms

JULIA and Sasha finish on a high with perfect kitchen.

Blac Chyna wants her pre-baby body back

Blac Chyna doesn't plan on having a baby body for long

Miley Cyrus may be getting cold feet

Miley Cyrus doesn't want to marry Liam Hemsworth

Little Mix 'stole' because they thought everything was free

Little Mix were once accused of stealing lamb shanks.

Matt Henry to play Mullum

WINNER: Bangalow singer songwriter Matt Henry.

Matt Henry won the Play Mullum competition this year

Melissa Joan Hart's 'mom guilt'

Melissa Joan Hart feels guilty she is not being a good mother

Kelle Bryan can't touch her children because of lupus

Kelle Bryan's lupus means she is unable to "touch" her children

Attention Investors - This one is a must to inspect

56 Rankin Drive, Bangalow 2479

House 3 1 2 Price Guide...

Located in a peaceful neighbourhood a short walk from the historic village of Bangalow, this relaxed, light and airy home on 663 square metres is enhanced by...

The Ultimate Hinterland Dream begins here - in this SPECTACULAR HINTERLAND TREASURE!

Possum Creek 2479

House 7 4 3 $2,000,000 ...

Here is the perfect opportunity to acquire an amazingly beautiful, rustic property with 2 stunning homes & customize to your own taste & style - in the highly...

Stunning Home + Multiple Accommodation - Surrounded By Nature

55 Lilli Pilli Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 6 5 4 $1,595,009 to...

This unique pavilion style residence is positioned on a large 2137 m2 lot with its own rainforest remnant. In addition to the main residence are two separate...

4 Units On 1056m2

1-4/6-8 Paterson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 1 Forthcoming...

This is a rare opportunity with outstanding future potential. A choice of 4 units on a large 1056m2 corner allotment in a prime position. Leave the car at home...

YOUR PLACE THIS SUMMER

10 River Street, New Brighton 2483

House 3 3 2 AUCTION

For those fortunate enough to live or holiday in the iconic and very tightly held precinct of New Brighton is to experience a lifestyle most of us only dream of.

OCEAN VIEW DUPLEX

1/16 Palmer Avenue, Ocean Shores 2483

Duplex 3 2 1 $675,000

This luxury designed contemporary home is located in the exclusive Byron Views Development. There is a refreshing easterly outlook to the Capricornia canal, nature...

Stylish New Home In Convenient Position

3 Gahwang Court, Ocean Shores 2483

House 4 2 2 $700,000 to...

Less than a year old this modern and very stylish home offers incredible value at this price! Set on a large 1013m2 block just one block from the shopping centre...

Relaxed Beachside Living

50/183-205 Broken Head Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 $730,000 to...

Light, bright and airy this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment offers a fantastic beachside lifestyle. An open plan living, kitchen and dining area seamlessly flows...

A True Renovators Delight

13/17-19 Mahogany Drive, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 $500,000 to...

Come and put your creative touches on this home! A unique chance to establish yourself in the Byron Bay market. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom with large courtyard...

Rare Opportunity!

Lot 500 Alcorn Road, Knockrow 2479

Residential Land Meet Agent Onsite Wednesday 9 Nov 2.00 - 2.30pm Friday 11 Nov ... Auction 26th...

Meet Agent Onsite Wednesday 9 Nov 2.00 - 2.30pm Friday 11 Nov 3.00 - 3.30pm This former avocado farm presents a rare opportunity to secure approx 9Ha (approx 22...

Off the plan buyers told to fork out extra for their home

Buyer is being asked for an extra $50,000 for his home

Hi-diddly-ho neighborino! 'Simpsons House' for rent

QUIRKY: The ad for a Lumeah Dr Mount Coolum home for rent has used a unique method.

Don't have a cow man but time's running out if you want to live here

"Luxurious” Sunshine Coast home sells for $6.5m

You can now stay in multi-million dollar home

Owners place iconic local pub on the market for $1.2m

ON THE MARKET: Iconic Gladstone region hotel placed on the market for $1.2m.

OWNERS of an iconic local hotel and pub are calling it a night.

Couple heartbroken after rental home trashed

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing. Photo / George Novak

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!