News

Greyhound ban leaves 19,000 dogs without homes

Chris Calcino
| 20th Sep 2016 6:00 AM
A draft report estimates 19,000 greyhounds will need to be adopted - more than three times original estimates.
A draft report estimates 19,000 greyhounds will need to be adopted - more than three times original estimates. CONTRIBUTED

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

GREYHOUND training could continue for an extra five years after the industry's planned 2017 shutdown if draft recommendations before the NSW Greyhounds Transition Taskforce are accepted.

A leaked draft interim report has estimated 19,000 dogs will need to be rehomed - more than three times the 6000 figure the Baird Government originally settled on.

The taskforce report recommended breeding be allowed to continue until 2019 and training be permitted in NSW until 2022 - five years after the ban on racing comes into play.

The draft dates will not be finalised until economic impact modelling is completed next week.

"The Special Commission of Inquiry reported evidence from Greyhound Racing NSW that there were 6809 active racing dogs in NSW," the report said.

"In total, GRNSW has reported to the taskforce that there are an estimated 10,263 named greyhounds (between 18 months and six years of age) in NSW.

"A further 8922 greyhounds have been microchipped and ear branded but not yet named."

Premier Mike Baird has remained resolute in his support for a ban despite being panned in the media and politics.

Party-mate Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull last month suggested the move was an "over-reaction" and Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce said Liberal candidates' poor showing in the local elections was a direct result of public hostility towards the State Government over greyhounds.

Radio announcer Ray Hadley this week lashed out at Mr Baird for relying on Facebook to get his message across instead of traditional forms of media.

The premier announced the greyhound racing ban via social media even before many members of the government knew about it.

Mr Hadley warned that by ignoring traditional media like radio, Mr Baird was alienating a large group of voters.

"It's suggesting that those people are not of a standard to talk to," he said.

"They're not the hipsters. With an aging population, we have an aging electorate. They need to talk to these people."

ARM NEWSDESK

Topics:  adoption, ban, dogs, greyhound, greyhound racing, grnsw, mike baird, parliament, racing

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Speeding drivers refuse to pay big fines

Speeding drivers refuse to pay big fines

THE more expensive a speeding fine, the less willing we are to pay up - and it is costing New South Wales hundreds of millions of dollars.

Greyhound ban leaves 19,000 dogs without homes

A draft report estimates 19,000 greyhounds will need to be adopted - more than three times original estimates.

Greyhound training could continue for an extra five years

Crushed to death after tractor drove off wall

A former landscaper has been fined $160,000 after his employee was crushed to death in a tractor crash.

Fined $160,000 after worker dies driving tractor off retaining wall

LETTER: Open Letter to the Bangalow Community from Brookfarm and Salumi

PARTNERS IN FOOD: Pam and Martin Brook from Brookfarm.

Open Letter to the Bangalow Community from Brookfarm and Salumi

Local Partners

Speeding drivers refuse to pay big fines

THE more expensive a speeding fine, the less willing we are to pay up - and it is costing New South Wales hundreds of millions of dollars.

Labor: Boost ICAC's power to prosecute corrupt pollies

NSW Premier Mike Baird has been called on to give ICAC more power to prosecute corrupt politicians.

Labor calls for ICAC's clipped wings to be strengthened

Greyhound ban leaves 19,000 dogs without homes

A draft report estimates 19,000 greyhounds will need to be adopted - more than three times original estimates.

Greyhound training could continue for an extra five years

Crushed to death after tractor drove off wall

A former landscaper has been fined $160,000 after his employee was crushed to death in a tractor crash.

Fined $160,000 after worker dies driving tractor off retaining wall

LETTER: Open Letter to the Bangalow Community from Brookfarm and Salumi

PARTNERS IN FOOD: Pam and Martin Brook from Brookfarm.

Open Letter to the Bangalow Community from Brookfarm and Salumi

Local animation picked up by Comedy Central

DREAM RUN: Tom Hollis, Jarrad Wright and Izak Whear are making big waves on the comedy scene.

Creators of The Big Lez Show are coming to Byron Bay

Mentoring our youngest talent

YOUNG: Some of the winners of THE 2015 Mullum Music Festival's Youth Mentorship Program were Chloe Xaviera, Emma Whines and Squeak Lemaire.

Mullum Music Festival Youth Mentorship Program 2016

Nattali Rize(s) to the stage in Mullum

REGGAE: Nattali Rize has Native American and Samoan roots and lives between Byron Bay, Cairns and Jamaica.

This will be her first ever performance at Mullum Music Festival.

Umbilical Brothers will have you in stitches

Australian comic duo The Umbilical Brothers are David Collins and Shane Dundas.

They bring their latest show, Speedmouse

Will Georgia find her Mr Love?

Will Georgia find her Mr Love?

AUSTRALIA'S new Bachelorette Georgia Love is ready for her happily ever after.

  • TV

  • 20th Sep 2016 6:00 AM

Katie Price angered by Instagram storm

Katie Price is angry her children's Instagram accounts were removed

'Von Trapp daughter' dies

GONE AT 73: Charmian Carr.

Sound of Music actress dies

Jenna Coleman dating co-star?

Jenna Coleman is reportedly dating Tom Hughes.

Lady Gaga to headline 2017 Super Bowl

Lady Gaga will headline the 2017 Super Bowl halftime show.

Segression to support Superheist

Segresion will tour in Australi with Superheist. Photo Contributed

SEGRESSION celebrate their 20th Anniversary

WATCH: Matt Damon teases Emmys 'loser' Jimmy Kimmel

Matt Damon, left, and host Jimmy Kimmel appear on stage at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles.

THIS year's Emmy Awards host wasn't immune to a punch line or two.

Iconic Bangalow Commercial site

5 (Lot 17) Lismore Road, Bangalow 2479

Commercial Built in 1891 this is the first time this property has been ... Expressions Of...

Built in 1891 this is the first time this property has been offered to the market. Set on 1900m2 of land with two street frontage and 523m2 of internal shop space...

Level Vacant Land In Prime Ewingsdale Location

92 Plantation Drive, Ewingsdale 2481

Residential Land Open Friday 12.00 - 12.30pm Here is an exciting opportunity to build ... $549,000 to...

Open Friday 12.00 - 12.30pm Here is an exciting opportunity to build your dream home on just over 2 acres (8900m2) of level, vacant land in an exclusive...

Private, Peaceful and Spacious

18 Ridgeland Close, Richmond Hill 2480

House 4 2 2 Auction 22nd...

Perched on a secluded ridge, this substantial and stylish master-built home has sweeping views across the Macleans Ridges Valley towards the Byron Bay Lighthouse...

Charming New Home with Beautiful Outlook

17 Palm Lily Crescent, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 1 $860,000 to...

Set on an elevated (653m2) north facing, corner block with the most beautiful outlook over a manicured, gardened reserve with a large bush backdrop. The home is...

Stunning Home + Multiple Accommodation - Surrounded By Nature

55 Lilli Pilli Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 6 5 4 $1,695,000 to...

This unique pavilion style residence is positioned on a large 2137 m2 lot with its own rainforest remnant. In addition to the main residence are two separate...

Large Family Home Close To Town and Beach

17 Oakland Court, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 2 $980,000 to...

Perfectly positioned in a quiet cul-de-sac of permanently occupied homes is this large 4 bed 2 bath family home, close to everything. Walk in past the sparkling...

Brand New Home Right In Mullumbimby Town

12 Orchid Place, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 2 Price Guide ...

Located in a quiet street, yet only minutes' walk to Mullumbimby town centre, this quality new home offers great income potential and position. The home is...

Enter from Arkinstall Rd The Channon (Known as 252 Cox Rd, Koonorigan)

252 Cox Road, Koonorigan 2480

Rural 3 2 Contact Agent

Open: Saturday, 24th September 2.00 - 2.30pm Set against a scenic escarpment backdrop, this original 90 year old timber home awaits the new owner to add their...

Luxury Brand New Beachside Homes

6/155-159 Broken Head Road, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 3 2 From $1,100,000

One of four exceptional house and land packages in a coastal rainforest setting. Set on 550m2 (approx.) this free standing 2 storey architect designed home will...

TOP OF TOWN

34 Paterson Lane, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 1 Auction 24th Sept...

Will be sold on or before auction. All offers will be considered prior. Auction Guide Price: $2,250,000 to $2,500,000. Set on an elevated 900m2 block with the...

SOLD: Historic hotel finds new owner

Post Office Hotel Grafton Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Pub in new hands and heading in a brand new direction

Peppers Airlie Beach put on the market

ON THE MARKET: Peppers Airlie Beach is being for recievership sale by CBRE Hotels and PRD Nationwide Airlie Beach.

Peppers Airlie Beach is being offered for sale.

3500 jobs on the way with new $950 million resort

Residential, tourist, community, and open space on Hummock Hill Island.

PROPERTY developers plan to begin construction next year.

Claims of property collapse in six weeks 'silly' say banks

Residential and comercial buildings under construction in Sydney's CBD, Monday, June 2, 2014. House prices have suffered their largest monthly fall in five years, with the federal budget a likely contributor.

Fears raised that banks' overly cautious over foreign investment

When 223 relocatable homes are just not enough

The 18ha site of the relocatable home park.

Developers seek approval to expand relocatable home park

ISLAND FOR SALE: Second island off Hervey Bay on market

Kangaroo Island near Fraser Island is up for sale.

Suna Island in the Great Sandy Strait is also for sale