GoSea Kayaks steps up for Schoolies but volunteers still needed

KURT Tutt from Byron Bay's GoSea Kayaks has stepped up for this year's Schoolies HUB providing the company's mini bus for use as a shuttle service to and from the Byron Hospital for any Schoolies needing minor medical attention.

"I am so impressed with Kurt and so thankful,” said HUB coordinator Nicqui Yazdi. "The new hospital is 6km outside town so the idea is to run the shuttle to take the pressure off local ambos for minor cases.”

Ms Yazdi is still recruiting volunteers for the HUB which will be operate 24/7 from November 18 to December 5 this year. The HUB is set up to help make Schoolies welcome and ensure they enjoy a safe celebration. HUB Volunteers also have an opportunity to receive free certificate training in First Aid.

Volunteers should contact Nicqui Yazdi on 0402013177 or email: hub volunteers @yahoo.com.au

Anyone interested in volunteering for Schoolies can also sign up at the Breaking the ICE Community Forum that starts at 5.30pm on Thursdat 13 at the Byron Services Club.