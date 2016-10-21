Get your mind into the gutter for storm-season safety

CLEAN UP: Cleaning gutters can be an easy DIY job, but always take care with ladder safety.

IN THE lead up to storm season, Mullumbimby SES members have got their minds in the gutter.

They are advising locals to get up there and clean out their gutters to avoid water damage to their homes during any sudden summer deluge.

"If your gutters or downpipes are clogged with leaves or other debris, the water cannot escape fast enough during heavy rain,” said SES unit controller Michaael Davison-Long.

"Then water may flow over the back of your roof gutter, into the eaves and into your wall cavities and roof space.

"This can lead to serious dangers including electrical short circuits and ceiling collapse without warning. If you see water dripping from damp spots in the ceiling panels, this can be a sign of danger from water in the ceiling.”

He said the danger could arise from damage to the roof, including tiles broken by hail or roofing sheets loosened by strong wind.

"But most often it is caused by simple neglect: failure to periodically check and clean out the gutters and downpipes.”

In a severe storm, SES volunteers cannot get to every home immediately as the priority is to save lives over damaged property.

So the best strategy is to help yourself, long before the problem might arise, by periodically cleaning out your gutters.

For many people in low-set homes this is a simple DIY job. The SES can help you with gloves: pick up a pair free from the Mullum SES unit, 500 metres north of Federation Bridge on Coolamon Dr, on almost any Tuesday morning.

SES volunteers are also trained in height safety, and will gladly give you tips if you are uncertain in any way.

In case of emergency call the SES on: 132 500.