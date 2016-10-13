Get behind Byron's Dolphin Dreaming in tourism awards

DELTA Kay and Nigel Stewart are putting out the call to locals to get behind their iconic Arakwal Dolphin Dreaming program and vote for it in this year's 2016 NSW Tourism Awards.

Delta and Nigel from the NPWS Byron Coast Area office present the program which gives participants the opportunity to learn about the life and culture of the Arakwal people through story, dance and creative expression.

Each year the NSW Tourism Awards hold a People's Choice Award competition, giving the public a chance to vote for their favourite 2016 Finalist.

The Finalist with the most votes will be announced as the 2016 People's Choice Winner at the 2016 Award Night on Thursday 24 November.

Voting is now open for the 2016 People's Choice Award and this year voters go in the draw to win one of four fabulous prizes.

To vote for Arakwal Dolphin Dreaming go to:

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/NSWTourismAwards2016

Voting closes 5:00pm Monday 7th November

This year's prizes are:

2 x Premium tickets to Handa Opera on Sydney Harbour in 2017 (some exclusions apply) thanks to Opera Australia valued up to $658.00

1 night* in one bedroom Villa including Breakfast and a round of gold for 2 (including cart hire) for 2 players (some exclusions apply) thanks to The Vintage & Chateau Elan valued up to $570.

Zoofari Lodge experience at Taronga Western Plains Zoo - includes accommodation in a unique luxury lodge, exclusive behind the scenes tours, African inspired Dinner and breakfast, two day Zoo admission and bike hire valued up to $1,156.00 thanks to Taronga Western Plains Zoo.

BridgeClimb Twilight for 2 people valued up to $746.00 thanks to BridgeClimb Sydney