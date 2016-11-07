Generations unite on our gliders

OLDER and younger generations united at Main Arm School on Grandparents Day to tackle the housing crisis for sugar- and feather-tail gliders.

Grandparents and other seniors from the area came along to the school to learn about the glider habitat and plant a tree in the new Nectar Garden.

Establishing this garden is part of a broader action plan to create a habitat for endangered sugar gliders and feather tail gliders in the area.

Students have been immersed in project based learning all year, with the aim of better understanding how to identify and conserve native wildlife living in the area.

With the greatest threat to gliders coming from the destruction and alteration of their woodland and forest habitat students are creating an environment to help them to flourish at the school.

Since it takes a tree over 100 years to produce a hollow for a glider to nest in the students decided to take action.

"The students realised that creating fresh habitats and constructing nesting boxes could potentially make a difference to the species' housing crisis and so the students have created the boxes with the next step being to install them in suitable trees,” said Main Arm teacher Mr Tranberg. "The students are currently conducting an audit of the school grounds to investigate the hollows of the trees with the aid of a camera on an extendable pole and by setting up camera traps using thermal detecting infra-red cameras.”

The nesting boxes, the Eucalyptus Garden on the edge of the school grounds and the new Nectar Garden will help the gliders in the area to thrive. The findings of the students learning on gliders will be contributed to citizen science projects from Glideways Australia and The Living Atlas of Australia.

Also as part of Grandparents Day, the guests were treated to lunch prepared by the students from fresh ingredients in the garden.