News

GALLERY: Safe and fun first day at Falls Festival Byron Bay

Javier Encalada
| 1st Jan 2017 11:08 AM
Crowds enjoying Client Liaison's show at the first day of Falls Festival Byron Bay 2016-17.
Crowds enjoying Client Liaison's show at the first day of Falls Festival Byron Bay 2016-17. Javier Encalada

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

SAFE and easy-going, the first two days of Falls Festival 2016-17 in Byron Bay were only marked for good music, plus some hot and humid weather at North Byron Parklands.

The local version of the festival was marked by reports of a stampede that sent 19 people to hospital and left up to 80 injured in Lorne, Victoria.

Falls Festival will happen during the New Year week in Victoria, Tasmania and, for the first time, Fremantle in Western Australia, besides Byron Bay.

But the configuration of North Byron Parklands and the relatively smaller crowds at Falls compared to Splendour in the Grass (which also happens at that venue) meant that organisers and services were focused on helping festival goers to enjoy the day despite the high temperatures.

On the first day, New Year's Eve, the only stage open was Valley Stage, an open-air, natural amphitheatre with two accesses that made crowds easy to manage.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Today, with three stages open and more punters on site, things are still expected to stay under control in terms of crowd management.

Palm Springs, a new feature of this year's festival, was a hit among punters.

With 14 pools, natural sand, palms and beach chairs, Palm Springs was a cooling-down alternative to buses taking Falls crowds to some local beaches over the weekend.

Yesterday, Australian 1980s-inspired duo Client Liaison got crowds dancing and, after sunset, American urban music icon and DJ Grandmaster Flash keep the young audience moving.

Grandmaster Flash delivered a set that started by paying homage to recently deceased English artist George Michael, and then offered small samples of the best pop and disco music of the last forty years, featuring music by George Michael and Beyonce, among others.

After midnight, American actor and musician Childish Gambino welcomed 2017 with music from his latest album, Awaken My Love!

Today, Australian band The Jezabels will play played a very special show at the festival.

The band had to cancel their 2016 world tour shortly before their latest album, Synthia, was released, because keyboard player Heather Shannon needed immediate treatment for ovarian cancer.

Last July, the band announced that Shannon was "feeling strong again after her treatment" and that they would start touring again.

Vocalist Hayley Mary (born Hayley Frances McGlone) and Heather Shannon both went to Byron Bay High School and had performed together as a folk duo in Byron Bay.

The Avalanches, Violent Soho and Matt Corby are also part of today's line up.

Monday's line up includes Byron Shire resident Bernard Fanning, UK duo London Grammar, Australian DJ Alison Wonderland and Brisbane-based Ball Park Music, which includes one member from Lennox Head and two from Goonellabah.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  falls festival 2016 north byron parklands whatson

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Heavy rains predicted to replace extreme heat

Heavy rains predicted to replace extreme heat

THOSE looking to get wet on Sunday may need to find a way to keep dry on Monday with rain on the way

Time to party at Falls Byron Bay: what not to miss

Falls Festival 2016 in Byron Bay at the Byron Bay Parklands. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Our picks from this year's music line up

Five survival tips for Falls Festival Byron Bay

Falls Festival in Byron Bay 2014. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

There are always last minute details to work out.

What markets are on this weekend?

Local markets offer fresh coffee with a smile across the region.

Updated list of markets over the NYE period

Local Partners

Heavy rains predicted to replace extreme heat

THOSE looking to get wet on Sunday may need to find a way to keep dry on Monday with rain on the way

GALLERY: Safe and fun first day at Falls Festival Byron Bay

Crowds enjoying Client Liaison's show at the first day of Falls Festival Byron Bay 2016-17.

Hot weather and great music marked the start of the festival

The surprising problem police face at Woodford Folk Festival

STREET SCENE: Woodford Folk Festival 2016.

The biggest issue for police at Woodfordia is not what you'd expect

Woodford Folk Festival on track to smash records

Monsieur Camembert performs at Woodford Folk Festival.

Great artists, perfect weather the perfect recipe for Woodford

REVIEW: Paul Capsis' Addicted to the Nightlife

UNMISSABLE: Paul Capsis will perform a second show at Lismore City Hall this Friday.

"He does not just sing... he interprets, he embodies"

Heavy rains predicted to replace extreme heat

Heavy rains predicted to replace extreme heat

THOSE looking to get wet on Sunday may need to find a way to keep dry on Monday with rain on the way

M*A*S*H actor William Christopher dies

William Christopher has died at the age of 84

ABC’s New Year’s Eve coverage divides viewers

The ABC left viewers unimpressed with its NYE coverage, again

Kylie Minogue wants a quiet 2017

Singer Kylie Minogue

KYLIE Minogue talks 2017 and Aussie Christmas

Carrie Fisher's death leads to $50 million payout to Disney

Carrie Fisher died on December 27.

Disney set to receive $50 million insurance payout

GALLERY: Safe and fun first day at Falls Festival Byron Bay

Crowds enjoying Client Liaison's show at the first day of Falls Festival Byron Bay 2016-17.

Hot weather and great music marked the start of the festival

Dwayne Johnson bought his dad a car

Dwayne Johnson and his dad in a picture the star shared on his Instagram page.

The Rock shared his dad's backstory with fans

HOT PROPERTY

35 Gloria Street, South Golden Beach 2483

House 3 2 3 AUCTION

For those seeking a lifestyle property that enables you to relax, switch off and enjoy the simple pleasures, this is it. Within a short walk to the pristine surf...

SNEAK PEAK &quot;Where the River Bends&quot;

Rosebank 2480

House 5 3 $1,295,000

FIRST INSPECTION SATURDAY 14 JANUARY at 12 NOON One of the Hinterland's most magical, private properties on 15 gorgeous acres overlooking your own own private...

&quot;TALLOW SANDS&quot;

2 Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 4 2 $2,450,000

Are you looking for an easy living holiday home with the peace of mind of a private Byron Bay estate? Look no further - Here it is! In a quiet enclave, this...

Great Golden Grid Opportunity

14 Kingsley Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 1 Auction

Perfectly positioned in the centre of town, this substantial family home, formerly known as "The Rectory" offers the best of positions with potential. * Older...

Stunning New Entertainer In Central Byron

75 Massinger Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 3 2 $2,325,000 to...

This beautiful brand new home is situated in a prime position in sought after Massinger Street, just a short stroll to Clarks Beach, Top Shop and Byron Beach Cafe.

SNEAK PREVIEW - AN INVESTORS SPECIAL or DREAM FAMILY HOME!

Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 2 $825,000

In one of Bangalow's most desirable, quiet & peaceful locations at the end of a private driveway is this quality, contemporary home, capturing rural views &...

19 NORTHERLY &amp; ELEVATED, LIFESTYLE ACRES

179 Bangalow Road, Lismore 2480

Residential Land 0 0 $395,000

with VIEWS, GLORIOUS VIEWS Build your rural dream, get the kids some pets, graze a few cows, break in a couple of horses, collect eggs from your chooks & plant...

Impressive 6 Bedroom Home In Beachside Suffolk

11 Azolla Place, Suffolk Park 2481

House 6 3 3 Auction - Contact...

In a whisper quiet location in beachside Suffolk Park is this spacious 6 bedroom,3 bathroom, Asian inspired double storey, double brick house. An impressive 2...

Beautifully Restored In Central Mullum

85 Station Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 1 $845,000 to...

Lovingly restored, this beautiful home showcases modern finishes while gracefully preserving the details of its period defining heritage. With a studio/storage at...

Rare Acreage Of Space, Privacy and Versatility In Byron Bay

119 Bangalow Road, Byron Bay 2481

House 7 6 4 Contact Agent

Here is an incredibly rare opportunity to purchase a substantial property on 9305m2 in a prime location with multiple accommodation options. The main residence...

Pensioners use home renos to beat government cuts

It is time to start this renovation

Hundreds of thousands of pensioners to lose on changes

The real reason you can't afford a house

Turnbull thinks he knows why house prices are so steep

How these under-30s bought $10 million in property

Scott and Mina O’Neill had just $15,000 between them when they decided they wanted to invest in property together.

Their portfolio is worth more than $10 million

Marlborough farmers not going down without a fight

HOME SWEET HOM: An aerial view of the homestead at Toorilla Plains which runs 2,500 head of cattle. LEFT: Craig and Latisha Mace with their two children Will and Mekensi in their younger days .

90 years of life at Toorilla Plains may come crashing to an end

Million dollar homes under construction at Mooloolaba

Fancy living close to the beach?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!