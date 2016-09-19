News

Local animation picked up by Comedy Central

Daniel McKenzie
| 19th Sep 2016 1:00 PM
DREAM RUN: Tom Hollis, Jarrad Wright and Izak Whear are making big waves on the comedy scene.
DREAM RUN: Tom Hollis, Jarrad Wright and Izak Whear are making big waves on the comedy scene.

AN inside joke, a funny idea, imagination and a timely gift from Kevin Rudd in 2010 was the combination needed to propel three Tweed boys and their dreams onto the national comedy arena.

Fast-forward six years and former Tweed River High School students Jarrad Wright (drawer), Izak Whear (animator) and Tom Hollis (background drawer) are signed by the Comedy Central website, where their animated adventure, the Mike Nolan Show, had a five-episode series.

The three came to the attention of Comedy Central when gaining a huge national audience for their first animation, The Big Lez Show.

The Big Lez Show, in the vein of Futurama or American Dad, follows day-to-day life of Nordic-looking alien Leslie (Lez) in his plot for revenge against those who kicked him off his own planet.

The series has enjoyed a three-season run on YouTube, propelling the boys to national prominence.

WARNING: STRONG LANGUAGE AND ADULT THEMES

"We had images in our heads of what these characters would look like and all our mates knew the characters before there were characters," Wright said.

"So we drew them and made funny little comics with textas and instead of doing school work, we were drawing on the white board."

Wright said after receiving laptops in Year 10 in 2010 as part of the Rudd Government's laptop roll-out, the blossoming series began to catch fire in the school yard.

"The very first episode was posted on YouTube in June 2012 and the next day everyone at school was watching it. It spread to the skate park and from there."

Episodes now receive between 500,000 and two million views and the channel has more than 350,000 loyal subscribers.

  • The trio will appear at the Byron Theatre on Wednesday, October 5, from 5pm, including a brand new Big Lez show screening. $20. 
Topics:  big lez show, byron bay, byron theatre, whatson

