Footy and cricket careers calling

MULLUMBIMBY'S Jordan Diehm has her sights set on dual sporting representation after being selected for elite competitions in both women's Cricket and AFL teams.

The Year 8 Mullumbimby High School student has just been chosen as part of the women's Cricket NSW Academy Under 15 squad. and will be going to Tamworth for Country Championships this week to compete for final selection in the NSW squad.

Jordan was chosen for her fast bowling from girls at schools from Newcastle to Tweed Heads.

Then in October this year Jordan will head to Brisbane as part of Northern Rivers Breakers to play in the the Women's AFL Under 17 Youth Girls State Championships.

Her long-term ambition is to have a sporting career emulating Australia's Elise Perry who represents Australia in both cricket and soccer.

"I am so excited to have these opportunities,” she said. "I have been playing cricket since I was 11 and AFL for the last 2 years.”

Her skills on the AFL field are prodigious as, "they put me on the boys AFL team because I was too rough for the girls.”

"Mum and Dad are always so supportive and take me to and from all my events and Dad always really backs me from the sidelines.”

She comes from a family devoted to sport with her dad, Christian, a well known local footballer and her Uncle Aaron similarly dedicated to footy and known in the footballing fraternity for his "Fossil's Footy Book.”

"I am proud of her as a cricket player and also as a young indigenous woman,” said her father Christian Diehm.

"She works really hard and trains even harder.”