Fly high above Byron Bay this summer

SUMMER FUN: Circus Arts kicks off its Park and Fly project at Byron Bay promotes enjoyment, creativity and personal development for families and those of all ages, abilities and cultures.

LOCALS and visitors will be able to fly over Byron Bay on a trapeze this summer, thanks to Circus Arts' Park and Fly.

Circus Arts Park and Fly is a flying trapeze event set to transform the Byron Bay foreshore for 60 days, between tomorrow and until February 12, 2017.

Circus Arts Park and Fly will offer a mix of flying trapeze classes, flying trapeze shows, entertainment, fun and games all summer long.

Byron's own flying trapeze experts are offering everyone interested to experience their knee-shaking, adrenalin-pumping, fun, 10-meter high flying trapeze at Denning Park.

Classes of 90 minutes are on offer for those who want to learn all the basics in one session, plus single swings are available for the once off thrill seekers in town.

On weekends, flying trapeze shows will be offered at dusk, with buskers and roving entertainment activating the space.

Comfortable seating, games and circus equipment will complete this family friendly park space.

Circus Arts Park and Fly project manager Kate Priddle said Byron Bay has some fantastic spaces that are underutilised, and Denning Park is one of them.

"We are really grateful for this Council initiative which has given us a platform to create an event for our community which is focused on health, wellbeing and the arts," she said.

"We have partnered with some fantastic local businesses to create an experience that is great value for the community and truly reflective of Byron's unique culture."

Circus Arts Park and Fly is an initiative of the Byron Shire Council's Placemaking Seed Fund and a catalyst event for the Byron Bay Town Centre Masterplan.

For details visit Circus Arts' website.