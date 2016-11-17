Five things to do this week in Byron Bay

The band Boy & Bear. Supplied by On The Map PR.

1. Boy and Bear

AUSTRALIAN hit band Boy & Bear bring their Limit Of Love regional tour of Australia to Byron Bay, presented by triple J.

Fresh from a stellar set at Splendour and the Grass, the five- time ARIA award winners released their third studio album Limit Of Love in 2015.

The LP, met with rave reviews, was recorded in Peter Gabriel's Real World Studio.

Their first single released from the album, Walk the Wire was instantly added to triple J (reaching #1 Most Played) and continues to be supported by the national broadcaster as well as the Triple M Network.

Their second single, Limit Of Love, also garnered support and airplay from triple J.

The album is a recording that is less about fine-tuning everything to the nth degree, and more about capturing a band at the height of their powers in an honest, organic way.

It's an approach most modern bands would be too scared to try, but for Boy & Bear, that leap of faith has proven to be a very successful masterstroke.

At the Beach Hotel tomorrow from 8pm.

2. Dreamland

From the team behind Railway Wonderland, Dreamland is NORPA's new work to be performed at Eureka Hall.

NORPA and an exciting creative collective bring the universal stories of our community halls to life in a glorious evening of music, laughter, dance and performance.

At Eureka Hall from Wednesday, November 23, to December 10. For details visit norpa.org.au or call 6622 0300.

3. The Entertainer

Kenneth Branagh as The Entertainer.

Rob Ashford directs Kenneth Branagh as the unforgettable Archie Rice in the final production for the Plays at the Garrick season.

Live screening from London's Garrick Theatre at the Byron Theatre on Monday, November 21, from 6pm. $25.

4.BBR Party

BYRON Bay Records presentsa dance party with DJs Miles Jackson, Shazay, Leoch and Liam Kiernan.

At the Mullumbimby Leagues Club, this Saturday from 6pm. $15.

All funds will go to the Sacred Stone Camp legal fund, for the Standing Rock indian reservation.

This is an 18+ event. There will be a serviced bar, smoking areas and a courtesy bus available.

5. David Broza

MUSICIAN David Broza returns with his East West Tour and Byron bay has been chosen to host the Australian Premier of his latest film, East Jerusalem / West Jerusalem.

His charismatic and energetic performances have brought to worldwide audiences, a fusion of flamenco-flavored rhythmic and percussive techniques, to whirlwind finger picking and his signature rock'n'roll sound.

The film will screened at 5.30pm ($12) before his live concert at the Byron Theatre on Sunday from 7pm. $30.