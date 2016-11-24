Five things to do in Byron Bay this week

BEST OF: MISS Amber & Stukulele's November Uke Night is traditionally all about looking back at the year that's been. The wonderful themes presented in 2016 are: Pub Rock, Hawaiian Night, Intimate Requests, Gone Not Forgotten, All That Jazz, Novelty Tunes, Songs Of The Silver Screen, More Intimate Requests and British Invasion so two songs will be chosen from each book. At Club Mullum in the Ex-services tonight from 6.30pm. $10.

1. Pop Crimes

THE inaugural Pop Crimes Festival will be held in Billinudgel this weekend.

Organisers of the single-day event have described it by saying "gothic and desert blues, outlaw country, garage punk, folk and rock n roll will be represented. Imagine a festival with a Tarentino soundtrack.”

The line up will include Sacre Shrines, Black Sun, The Delicates, Rhyece O'Neill Band, Donny Love, Jim & Bob (Jimmy Willing), Jez Mead & The Golden Mile plus DJs Stevie Starz and Nick Taylor, among others.

Organiser Kali Jade said the festival will cater for rock, psychedelic, punk, alt-rock, Country and Blues fans.

"We are trying to cater for the alternative and underground music scene, so we have a very much loved local band, Jez Mead and The Golden Mile, kicking off the event with their blues, rock folk,” she said.

"Then we have Jim and Bob, with their Country rockabilly, plus the Gold Coast's Donny Love , a really funny garage rock band”.

At Billinudgel Hotel this Saturday, from 2pm. Free.

2. William McInnes

William McInnes gains a lot of satisfaction from hearing stories about other people's holidays, the subject of his latest book Holiday. Photo Contributed Photo Contributed

ACTOR William McInnes is one of Australia's most popular writers. Join him for a glass of wine at Mary Ryan's Byron Bay to hear about his latest book, Full Bore.

At Mary Ryan's Bookstore, Cnr Fletcher and Byron Sts, Byron Bay, tomorrow Friday from 6pm. Free. Please RSVP on 02 6685 8183.

3. Uke Night

MISS Amber & Stukulele's November Uke Night is traditionally all about looking back at the year that's been. The wonderful themes presented in 2016 are: Pub Rock, Hawaiian Night, Intimate Requests, Gone Not Forgotten, All That Jazz, Novelty Tunes, Songs Of The Silver Screen, More Intimate Requests and British Invasion so two songs will be chosen from each book. At Club Mullum in the Ex-services tonight from 6.30pm. $10.

4. Close Encounters of the Recycling Kind

CLOSE Encounters of the Recycling Kind tells the story of Dirty Town, a town that really lives up to its name, and their fight to win the Spick and Span Trophy from their arch rival, Tidy Town. The show includes aliens, spies and robots as well as incredible music from local musicians Michael Turner and Brian Watt and songs that you know and love - Sadie the Cleaning Lady, Smoke on the Water and Jack Johnson's 3R's. Presented by Byron Community Primary School at the Byron Bay Theatre, 69 Jonson St, today and tomorrow from 6pm. $25/ $10.

5. Frankenstein

An image from Frankenstein by the British National Theatre (2011 production) with Jonny Lee Miller as The Creature and Benedict Cumberbatch as Victor Frankenstein. Catherine Ashmore

A NEW play by Nick Dear, based on the novel by Mary Shelley, starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Jonny Lee Miller. Directed by Danny Boyle. National Theatre Live's 2011 production of Frankenstein returns to cinemas as part of the National Theatre's 50th anniversary celebrations.

Childlike in his innocence but grotesque in form, Frankenstein's bewildered creature is cast out into a hostile universe by his horror-struck maker. Meeting with cruelty wherever he goes, the friendless Creature, increasingly desperate and vengeful, determines to track down his creator and strike a terrifying deal.

Urgent concerns of scientific responsibility, parental neglect, cognitive development and the nature of good and evil are embedded within this thrilling and deeply disturbing classic gothic tale.

At the Byron Theatre, 69 Jonson St, Byron Bay, on Wednesday, November 30, from 11am. $25.