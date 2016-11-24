News

Five things to do in Byron Bay this week

Javier Encalada
| 24th Nov 2016 12:00 PM
BEST OF: MISS Amber & Stukulele's November Uke Night is traditionally all about looking back at the year that's been. The wonderful themes presented in 2016 are: Pub Rock, Hawaiian Night, Intimate Requests, Gone Not Forgotten, All That Jazz, Novelty Tunes, Songs Of The Silver Screen, More Intimate Requests and British Invasion so two songs will be chosen from each book. At Club Mullum in the Ex-services tonight from 6.30pm. $10.
BEST OF: MISS Amber & Stukulele's November Uke Night is traditionally all about looking back at the year that's been. The wonderful themes presented in 2016 are: Pub Rock, Hawaiian Night, Intimate Requests, Gone Not Forgotten, All That Jazz, Novelty Tunes, Songs Of The Silver Screen, More Intimate Requests and British Invasion so two songs will be chosen from each book. At Club Mullum in the Ex-services tonight from 6.30pm. $10. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

1. Pop Crimes

THE inaugural Pop Crimes Festival will be held in Billinudgel this weekend.

Organisers of the single-day event have described it by saying "gothic and desert blues, outlaw country, garage punk, folk and rock n roll will be represented. Imagine a festival with a Tarentino soundtrack.”

The line up will include Sacre Shrines, Black Sun, The Delicates, Rhyece O'Neill Band, Donny Love, Jim & Bob (Jimmy Willing), Jez Mead & The Golden Mile plus DJs Stevie Starz and Nick Taylor, among others.

Organiser Kali Jade said the festival will cater for rock, psychedelic, punk, alt-rock, Country and Blues fans.

"We are trying to cater for the alternative and underground music scene, so we have a very much loved local band, Jez Mead and The Golden Mile, kicking off the event with their blues, rock folk,” she said.

"Then we have Jim and Bob, with their Country rockabilly, plus the Gold Coast's Donny Love , a really funny garage rock band”.

At Billinudgel Hotel this Saturday, from 2pm. Free.

2. William McInnes

William McInnes gains a lot of satisfaction from hearing stories about other people's holidays, the subject of his latest book Holiday. Photo Contributed
William McInnes gains a lot of satisfaction from hearing stories about other people's holidays, the subject of his latest book Holiday. Photo Contributed Photo Contributed

ACTOR William McInnes is one of Australia's most popular writers. Join him for a glass of wine at Mary Ryan's Byron Bay to hear about his latest book, Full Bore.

At Mary Ryan's Bookstore, Cnr Fletcher and Byron Sts, Byron Bay, tomorrow Friday from 6pm. Free. Please RSVP on 02 6685 8183.

3. Uke Night

MISS Amber & Stukulele's November Uke Night is traditionally all about looking back at the year that's been. The wonderful themes presented in 2016 are: Pub Rock, Hawaiian Night, Intimate Requests, Gone Not Forgotten, All That Jazz, Novelty Tunes, Songs Of The Silver Screen, More Intimate Requests and British Invasion so two songs will be chosen from each book. At Club Mullum in the Ex-services tonight from 6.30pm. $10.

4. Close Encounters of the Recycling Kind

CLOSE Encounters of the Recycling Kind tells the story of Dirty Town, a town that really lives up to its name, and their fight to win the Spick and Span Trophy from their arch rival, Tidy Town. The show includes aliens, spies and robots as well as incredible music from local musicians Michael Turner and Brian Watt and songs that you know and love - Sadie the Cleaning Lady, Smoke on the Water and Jack Johnson's 3R's. Presented by Byron Community Primary School at the Byron Bay Theatre, 69 Jonson St, today and tomorrow from 6pm. $25/ $10.

5. Frankenstein

An image from Frankenstein by the British National Theatre (2011 production) with Jonny Lee Miller as The Creature and Benedict Cumberbatch as Victor Frankenstein.
An image from Frankenstein by the British National Theatre (2011 production) with Jonny Lee Miller as The Creature and Benedict Cumberbatch as Victor Frankenstein. Catherine Ashmore

A NEW play by Nick Dear, based on the novel by Mary Shelley, starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Jonny Lee Miller. Directed by Danny Boyle. National Theatre Live's 2011 production of Frankenstein returns to cinemas as part of the National Theatre's 50th anniversary celebrations.

Childlike in his innocence but grotesque in form, Frankenstein's bewildered creature is cast out into a hostile universe by his horror-struck maker. Meeting with cruelty wherever he goes, the friendless Creature, increasingly desperate and vengeful, determines to track down his creator and strike a terrifying deal.

Urgent concerns of scientific responsibility, parental neglect, cognitive development and the nature of good and evil are embedded within this thrilling and deeply disturbing classic gothic tale.

At the Byron Theatre, 69 Jonson St, Byron Bay, on Wednesday, November 30, from 11am. $25.

Byron Shire News

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Five things to do in Byron Bay this week

Five things to do in Byron Bay this week

THIS week's list includes music, recycling, ukelele, books and more

MP says 600 electricity job cuts 'unfair, a step too far'

Essentially Energy has been granted permission to shed at least 600 personnel from its regional NSW workforce.

Jobless workers will have to move their families to find work

National Parks managers dumped as fire risk grows

North Coast national parks left vulnerable to fire, union claims

Village green preserved after residents rally

RALLY: Local residents at the Suffolk Park Rally.

Byron Shire Council confirms land to be secured for community uses

Local Partners

Five things to do in Byron Bay this week

THIS week's list includes music, recycling, ukelele, books and more

Schoolies: 'One bad decision may impact rest of your life'

Byron Bay Schoolies 2010

Police warn teens about dangers of drugs and alcohol at Schoolies

Cabaret gets cheekier in Brunswick Heads

SHOWTIME: Club Swizzle is a cabaret show set around a bar.

Tomorrow and Saturday at the Picture House

Countdown to Woodford Folk Festival begins

ECONOMIC BOON: Woodford Folk Festival is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Photo Contributed

The first larger-than-life inhabitants have stepped into Woodfordia

Choir of 150 people will perform The Messiah

IN CHARGE: Richard Gill AOM, music educator and conductor.

"The biggest classical music event of the year for the region"

The Veronicas bare it all for stunning ARIAs performance

The Veronicas bare it all for stunning ARIAs performance

Awards hosts The Veronicas turned heads when they opened the show covered in head-to-toe body glitter to perform their hit song In My Blood.

Cabaret gets cheekier in Brunswick Heads

SHOWTIME: Club Swizzle is a cabaret show set around a bar.

Tomorrow and Saturday at the Picture House

First Contact season two: seeing reality in black and white

Ian 'Dicko' Dickson features in season two of the TV series First Contact.

IAN ‘Dicko’ Dickson talks about his profound outback experience.

New Nowhere Boys, and girl, a hit with viewers

The cast of Nowhere Boys: Two Moons Rising, from left, William McKenna, Jo Klocek, Kamil Ellis, Luca Sardelis and Jordie Race-Coldrey.

A CHANGE of cast has allowed the hit show to move in a new direction

What's on the big screen this week

Billy Bob Thornton and Brett Kelly in a scene from Bad Santa 2.

BILLY Bob Thornton returns as anti-hero Willie Soke in Bad Santa 2.

ARIA awarded to Northern Rivers musician

LOCAL: Bernard Fanning hit number 2 in the Aria Album Charts on the first week of his new solo album Civil Dusk, recorded locally.

Best Adult Contemporary Album made here

"Born with insight and a raised fist...”

Raised Fist will destory Brisbane on December 4. Photo Contributed

Raised Fist return to Australia

Panorama, Privacy, Proximity… Perfect

152 Burnetts Road, Bangalow 2479

House 5 4 5 $2,850,000 to...

With magnificent 360 degree elevated views, this is the only Byron hinterland hideaway to boast such natural serenity with complete privacy just minutes to...

Panorama, Privacy, Proximity… Perfect

152 Burnetts Road, Nashua 2479

House 5 4 5 $2,850,000 to...

With magnificent 360 degree elevated views, this is the only Byron hinterland hideaway to boast such natural serenity with complete privacy just minutes to...

Beachside Haven

9/58 Armstrong Street, Suffolk Park 2481

Town House 4 2 1 $750,000 +

'Beachside' is ideally located in a quiet cul-de-sac just two streets from beautiful Tallow Beach and a brief stroll to Suffolk Park village shops. Featuring a...

Peaceful 10 Acre Retreat, 9kms from Bangalow

311 Booyong Road, Nashua 2479

House 4 3 4 Guide $1,400,000...

With a perfect Nashua ridgeline position boasting spectacular panoramic rural views this low maintenance property provides a tranquil setting amongst a truly...

Impressive 6 Bedroom Home In Beachside Suffolk

11 Azolla Place, Suffolk Park 2481

House 6 3 3 Auction - Contact...

In a whisper quiet location in beachside Suffolk Park is this spacious 6 bedroom,3 bathroom, Asian inspired double storey, double brick house. An impressive 2...

Breathtaking Panoramic Ocean and Rural Views

16 James View Court, Coorabell 2479

House 3 2 2 Auction Saturday ...

Nestled just below the Coolamon Scenic escarpment sits this 5 acre property offering peace, privacy and spectacular views. Enjoy the early morning sunrises over...

Location, Luxury and Income

9/39-41 Lawson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 $1,700,000 to...

This newly renovated luxurious beachfront apartment fronts directly to on the park and a mere 50 metre walk to the sands of Main Beach. Byron Town Centre, Main...

Watego&#39;s Beach House

10 Palm Valley Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 Contact Agent

Nestled in the coveted Wategos Beach, this house has incredible panoramic ocean and beach views. The current home is built over three levels with national park in...

Versatile Home in Sought After Location

51 Coogera Circuit, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 2 Contact Brett...

Located in the quiet family friendly area within a short walk to 'Baz and Shaz Fruit and Veg', lakeside parks and community gardens, this spacious, versatile home...

5 acres between Byron and Bangalow

7 Tinderbox Road, Talofa 2481

House 5 2 2 Guide $1,650,000...

Situated minutes from Bangalow and Byron Bay, this tastefully renovated home is north facing and very private with an elevated outlook over the trees. The house...

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

A room in this Mount Coolum home is listed for $48 a night on Airbnb.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

WATCH: $63m retirement village rises up on Sunshine Coast

VISION: The new vertical retirement village at Oceanside.

Construction begins on vertical retirement village

Public land sale halted, gov to negotiate with council

UP FOR SALE: Lot 60 Beech Drive Suffolk Park is to be auctioned at the end of the month by the NSW Department of Education.

Sale of Department of Education land will not proceed

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!