Five survival tips for Falls Festival Byron Bay

Javier Encalada
| 31st Dec 2016 6:00 AM
Falls Festival in Byron Bay 2014. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star
Falls Festival in Byron Bay 2014. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star Marc Stapelberg

THE tickets, the outfits and the camping gear are ready, but there are always last minute details to work out.

Here is a quick survival guide for a hassle-free festival.

  • Transport: The festival will  has have shuttle buses running to North Byron Parklands from Kingscliff in the North and Suffolk Park in the south. Buses will be stopping at Tweed Coast Chinderah, Kingscliff, Casuarina, Cabarita Beach, Hastings Point, Pottsville, Wooyung Byron Shire Ocean Shores, New Brighton, South Golden Beach, Mullumbimby, Brunswick Heads, Byron Bay and Suffolk Park.

 

  • Car: You will require a Day Park Car Pass for each day that you wish to drive to the festival site.

 

  • Cameras: It's a requirement that professional cameras are not used. Anything that has a detachable lens is not permitted, no professional video filming devices either.

 

  • Couches: The amount left behind at the end of the festival adds too much pressure to waste management systems, so no couches, but camping chairs and hammocks are OK.

 

  • Kids free: Byron is an 18+ event so bring your photo ID (Acceptable forms are: current valid Australia driver's license, current passport, Government issued Proof of Age Card, international driver's license).  

For more details visit the Falls Festival Q&A page.

Time to party at Falls Byron Bay: what not to miss

Falls Festival 2016 in Byron Bay at the Byron Bay Parklands. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Our picks from this year's music line up

The wait's nearly over for Sherlock fans

Martin Freeman and Benedict Cumberbatch star in the TV series Sherlock.

WHAT you need to know about season four of the crime drama.

