The Bold and The Beautiful coming to the Northern Rivers?

American soap The Bold and the Beautiful is coming to Australia to film several episodes next month. Cast members, from left, Don Diamont, Ashleigh Brewer, Scott Clifton, Rena Sofer, John McCook and Katherine Kelly Lang.

WITH the announcement The Bold and the Beautiful crew are heading downunder, we put on our thinking caps and scouted for some great locations here on the Northern Rivers.

Producers are promising "viewers will witness romance, high style, jaw-dropping twists, harrowing stunts and major cliffhangers, all hallmarks of The Bold and The Beautiful".

Network Ten have announced that the well-known US soap opera will come to Australia to film a series of celebratory episodes for the program's 30 year anniversary.

So, here are our five of our suggestions for The Bold and The Beautiful Northern Rivers filming locations:

Byron Bay Lighthouse: A beautiful location for one of their classic romantic scenes - or alternatively, a heartbreak scene... or perhaps the ultimate spot for a tragedy of epic proportions?

Nimbin: Ridge getting in touch with his hippie side - can't you see it now? Maybe he could grow some dreadlocks too, I think he's due for a hairstyle change.

Nimbin Candle Factory: With the amount of candles constantly burning in scenes, surely they could use the chance to stock up?

Bangalow: Imagine the women going on a shopping spree in Bangalow where they hear some juicy gossip which leads to some drama with a capital D.

Ballina's beaches: Stunning coastline as a backdrop to the subsequent bitchfight which is sure to happen following previously mentioned gossip - perfect!

The superstar cast will arrive in Australia in February to film for a week in some of the country's most iconic locations, and Australian viewers will be able to watch the episodes in May on TEN - but just which "iconic locations" with they be filming at are yet to be revealed.

Cast members travelling to Australia for these episodes currently include Scott Clifton (Liam), Don Diamont (Bill), Thorsten Kaye (Ridge), Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke), John McCook (Eric), Rena Sofer (Quinn), Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy) and Australia's Ashleigh Brewer (Ivy), who joined The Bold and The Beautiful in 2014.

Executive Producer and Head Writer Bradley Bell said it has been almost nine years since they last filmed in Australia and that the entire cast and crew are excited to be returning.

"This will be an epic celebration for our fans around the world. We are preparing to film the most glamorous location shoot in soap opera history," Mr Bell said.

"Collaborating with Qantas, Network Ten and CBS, viewers will witness romance, high style, jaw-dropping twists, harrowing stunts and major cliffhangers, all hallmarks of The Bold and The Beautiful."

Network Ten Chief Content Officer, Beverley McGarvey, said:

"We are thrilled to be welcoming some of the cast and crew from The Bold and The Beautiful to Australia.

"In a year when the show is celebrating 30 years on television, it is wonderful that they will film in some of Australia's most iconic locations, showcasing our beautiful country to the world."

Fans of the multi-award winning series will have the once in a lifetime opportunity to get up close with their favourite soap stars at an exclusive event on Sunday February 12.

Network Ten's Entertainment Reporter Angela Bishop will host a live Q&A on stage with the stars of The Bold and The Beautiful at Parramatta Riverside Theatre.

Tickets to this exclusive event can be purchased at riversideparramatta.com.au or by calling their box office on 02 8839 3399.

The Bold And The Beautiful airs weekdays 4.30pm on TEN.