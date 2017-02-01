Man hurt in flash oil fire cooking chips

Firemen at a fireat ABRAkebabRA in Jonson Street Byron Bay. Photo Christian Morrow / The Northern Star

WEDNESDAY 6pm: A SHOP employee has suffered minor burns when a chip oil fryer caught fire in Byron Bay this morning.

A statement from the Tweed Byron Local Command said the fire started when employee Korham Ozakman started Abrakebabra Kebab Shop turned on the chip oil deep fryer. The fryer is regulated to heat up to a maximum 180 degree Celsius.

A short time later the fryer oil started smoking and the employee turned off the fryer.

He attended to food preparation in another room. When he returned to the fryer, flames were emanating from it.

He used a fire extinguisher on the fryer which initially suppressed the flame.

He turned around and the oil caught alight again in a flash fire, spitting oil over him.

The employee suffered minor oil spot burns and fled from the shop, dousing himself with water.

Police attended and assisted the victim and initiated evacuation of the upstairs tenants.

Three Fire and Rescue units attended and contained the fire to the fryer.

A man is taken from ABRAkebabRA in Byron Bay after a fire broke out. Christian Morrow

Highway Patrol and general duties police blocked Jonson Street southbound to vehicle and pedestrian traffic.

Ambulance attended and treated the victim before conveying to Byron Bay Hospital.

Smoke and minor water damage occurred to the inside of the shop.

At 12pm the scene was declared safe and released back to the owner.

The victim was treated for minor second degree burns and released this afternoon.

Emergency services on the scene of a fire at ABRAkebabRA in Jonson Street, Byron Bay. Christian Morrow

The cause of the fire is not suspicious.

Police said the initial fryer fire cause is unknown but the subsequent flash fire is believed to be due to the employee using the wrong Co2 fire extinguisher instead of a fire blanket.

Crime scene and fire investigators were not summoned due to the minor injury and nature of property damage.

WEDNESDAY 10.30am: A MAN has been taken to hospital after suffering burns in a takeaway shop fire.

The fire broke out at ABRAkebabRA in Jonson Street, Byron Bay at 9.51am.

Three fire trucks were in attendance, and the man was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Owner of the store, Alex, said one employee taken to hospital with second degree burns on his arms and head.

He said the fire was oil fire, ignited while cooking chips.

The fire has been extinguished.