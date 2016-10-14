Film Festival also in Brunswick Heads

SHORT:A still from Making Maude, a short documentary by Megan Kinninment, showing in Brunswick Heads soon.

BRUNSWICK Heads will be part of the Byron Bay International Film Festival for the first time this year.

Some of the films screening at that location this year are:

It Ain't Pretty. Documentary. 1h10m. Saturday, October 15, 4pm.

A documentary about the challenges and triumphs of female big wave surfers fighting sexism in the water, in competition,and in the surf industry.

The Landscape Within. Documentary. 1h19m. Saturday, October 15, 7pm.

Eric Nui Cabales, body-painter, costume designer, photographer and conceptual artist struggles to find new directions after the death of his father.

Preceded by short film Making Maude, about Lismore drag persona Maude Boate (aka Michael Gates) by Megan Kinninment.

And The Circus Leaves Town. Dramatic Feature. 1h38m. Sunday, October 16, 4pm.

The story of a village caught between life and death. The paths of a community, which wants to forget its past, and the stranger who wants to grasp his past, converge.

At the Brunswick Picture House, 30 Fingal Street, Brunswick Heads. For festival details visit bbff.com.au.