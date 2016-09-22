News

Film fest opener a personal look at Aboriginality

Digby Hildreth | 22nd Sep 2016
FESTIVAL OPENER: Alec Doomadgee, creator of the film Zach's Ceremony, about his son. Photo: Digby Hildreth.
THE Byron Bay Film Festival opens on October 14 with a feature documentary about an Aboriginal father and his son, and the lad's initiation into manhood through ancient tribal ceremonies.

Zach's Ceremony is both an intensely personal look at Zachariah Doomadgee and his father Alec's sometimes fraught relationship and a celebration of the profound and joyful spiritual practices of the Gangalidda, Waanyi and Garawa people.

The film traces Zach's evolution from a serious 10-year-old boy expressing his wish to learn about cultural practices on his father's country, through his teens and into an independent young man.

Living in Sydney, a pale-skinned black kid copping racist jibes from both sides, Zachariah longs to become an elder - but he's an adolescent, chafing under the heavy yoke of his dad's well-meant guidance.

Their scenes together have an extraordinary intimacy: love, expectation, anger surface as the universal father/son theme is played out.

In the city Zach faces the usual temptations, including the bottle and the bong. In country, the mood changes: there's space, family ties and a meaningful role for him.

Alec is a broadcaster, boxer, cultural activist, and leader of his clan in the Gulf of Carpentaria, now living in Byron Shire

The film was his concept, and much of it was shot at their home, none of it rehearsed or scripted.

Alec wanted the work to reveal the beauty of Aboriginal spirituality to a wider world and it achieves that goal - in the authenticity of its family scenes and interviews, and in the excursions to meet the lore men and watch the ceremonies unfold - rare and uplifting footage.

"I wanted to leave people on a high; to awaken and inspire them,” Alec said.

Tickets are on sale now for BBFF's Gala Opening Night: film, food and festivities on the red carpet.

Visit www.bbff.com.au

alec doomadgee, boxing, byron bay film festival, zachariah doomadgee

