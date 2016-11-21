Farmers buoyed by beef prices at Bangalow Show

SUCCESS STORY: A full show schedule and good weather meant spectator numbers swelled at the Bangalow Show on Saturday.

IF YOU'RE selling, you're smiling; and if you're buying, you're crying.

That best sums up the cattle market, according to stewards at the 117th Bangalow Show, held on Saturday at the A and I Hall and showground.

Farmers competing with vealers and beef were buoyed by healthy prices, as they vied for ribbons at the popular show.

Chief vealer steward Murray Deane said 56-head from 90-440kg vied for ribbons.

Mr Deane said the show stock reflected a stellar year for Kyogle, Clunes and Coraki farmers, who had enjoyed a mild winter, perfect for young cattle.

Ribbon prizes added to an elated mood among producers.

Faith Tebb and PJ Reardon enjoy the action. Alina Rylko

"Cattle with a live weight of 360kgs, they're worth $1300 a head now whereas, two years ago, the same animal was about $700.

"It's not often you have fat cattle and big prices - we only dream of that.

Alf Jarrett of Kyogle won Champion Vealer of the Show.

Beef steward Merrick Blok said 105-head of stud cattle vied for more than 60 ribbons. Poultry, show jumping and horses also attracted large audiences.