Farmers buoyed by beef prices at Bangalow Show

IF YOU'RE selling, you're smiling; and if you're buying, you're crying.
That best sums up the cattle market, according to stewards at the 117th Bangalow Show, held on Saturday at the A and I Hall and showground.
Farmers competing with vealers and beef were buoyed by healthy prices, as they vied for ribbons at the popular show.
Chief vealer steward Murray Deane said 56-head from 90-440kg vied for ribbons.
Mr Deane said the show stock reflected a stellar year for Kyogle, Clunes and Coraki farmers, who had enjoyed a mild winter, perfect for young cattle.
Ribbon prizes added to an elated mood among producers.
"Cattle with a live weight of 360kgs, they're worth $1300 a head now whereas, two years ago, the same animal was about $700.
"It's not often you have fat cattle and big prices - we only dream of that.
Alf Jarrett of Kyogle won Champion Vealer of the Show.
Beef steward Merrick Blok said 105-head of stud cattle vied for more than 60 ribbons. Poultry, show jumping and horses also attracted large audiences.
