News

Farmers buoyed by beef prices at Bangalow Show

Alina Rylko
| 21st Nov 2016 7:10 AM
SUCCESS STORY: A full show schedule and good weather meant spectator numbers swelled at the Bangalow Show on Saturday.
SUCCESS STORY: A full show schedule and good weather meant spectator numbers swelled at the Bangalow Show on Saturday. Alina Rylko

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

IF YOU'RE selling, you're smiling; and if you're buying, you're crying.

That best sums up the cattle market, according to stewards at the 117th Bangalow Show, held on Saturday at the A and I Hall and showground.

Farmers competing with vealers and beef were buoyed by healthy prices, as they vied for ribbons at the popular show.

Chief vealer steward Murray Deane said 56-head from 90-440kg vied for ribbons.

Mr Deane said the show stock reflected a stellar year for Kyogle, Clunes and Coraki farmers, who had enjoyed a mild winter, perfect for young cattle.

Ribbon prizes added to an elated mood among producers.

Faith Tebb and PJ Reardon enjoy the action.
Faith Tebb and PJ Reardon enjoy the action. Alina Rylko

"Cattle with a live weight of 360kgs, they're worth $1300 a head now whereas, two years ago, the same animal was about $700.

"It's not often you have fat cattle and big prices - we only dream of that.

"If you're selling, you're smiling; and if you're buying, you're crying.”

Alf Jarrett of Kyogle won Champion Vealer of the Show.

Beef steward Merrick Blok said 105-head of stud cattle vied for more than 60 ribbons. Poultry, show jumping and horses also attracted large audiences.

Vealer competition judge John Bradfield, head steward Murray Deane and steward Geoff Jarrett keep an eye on competition.
Vealer competition judge John Bradfield, head steward Murray Deane and steward Geoff Jarrett keep an eye on competition. Alina Rylko
Lismore Northern Star

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Have you has a chat with a Great White Shark?

Have you has a chat with a Great White Shark?

"GREAT white sharks are asking for peaceful coexistence,” according to a self-proclaimed animal communicator.

Seven things we love about Mullum Music Festival

Ghosne Aun of Byron Bay at Mullum Music Festival.

It is so much more than great music

Powerful play has White Ribbon message

UNBROKEN: Lisa Apostolides and the Byron Youth Theatre team.

Byron Youth Theatre portrays story of family violence in Broken.

Blue Wren golf and social evening

SUPPORT AT HAND: Marc Bright from All Abilities Golf with Jon Russell and Adrian Hanks from Blue Wren.

Join the fun at Byron Bay Golf Club and support a great cause.

Local Partners

Have you has a chat with a Great White Shark?

"GREAT white sharks are asking for peaceful coexistence,” according to a self-proclaimed animal communicator.

Farmers buoyed by beef prices at Bangalow Show

SUCCESS STORY: A full show schedule and good weather meant spectator numbers swelled at the Bangalow Show on Saturday.

117th Bangalow Show leaves buyers and sellers smiling

Remi's Divas and Demons go on stage at Falls Festival

HE'S BACK: Melbourne's Remi is bringing his new album 'Raw to North Byron Parklands for Falls Festival 2016-17..

Remi will bring his latest album to Falls Festival

Whats on at the 117th Bangalow show?

TEAM SPIRIT: Bangalow Show volunteer Kris Wiseman, secretary Karen Ryan and Steward Claudia Schick set up the pavilion for the show this weekend.

117th Bangalow Show reveals theme for this year

Fly high above Byron Bay this summer

SUMMER FUN: Circus Arts kicks off its Park and Fly project at Byron Bay promotes enjoyment, creativity and personal development for families and those of all ages, abilities and cultures.

A flying trapeze event is set to transform the town's foreshore

Seven things we love about Mullum Music Festival

Seven things we love about Mullum Music Festival

IT is so much more than great music, and here is why.

Lady Gaga's chronic pain

Lady Gaga has revealed that she suffers from chronic pain

Prince William admits fatherhood struggles

Prince William admits he has struggled with fatherhood

Kanye still wants to run for US President in 2020

Kanye West is still planning to run for US president in 2020

James Packer edited out of Mariah Carey's show?

James Packer has been edited out of Mariah Carey's show trailer

Circus rolls in with new tricks and old hits

Clowns performed by Miguel Berlanga, Michael Garner and Gordon White in a scene from Cirque Du Soleil's Kooza.

Cirque Du Soleil Kooza's performers will have you gasping in awe

What's on the small screen this week

The X Factor 2016 grand finalists, from left, Amalia Foy, Isaiah Firebrace, Davey Woder and Vlado Saric.

THE X Factor winner will be crowned and

Auction this Saturday! - Ocean Views, Immaculate Presentation

5 Napelle Court, Ocean Shores 2483

House 3 2 2 Guide $940,000 to...

This architect designed home presents a wonderful north east facing elevated position with views as far as the eye can see. Watch the whales play, sit back and...

Impeccable Position and Views

305 Coopers Shoot Road, Coopers Shoot 2479

House 4 2 $2,200,000

Located only a 9 minute drive from Byron Bay's famous cafes, beaches and schools this property offers substantial ocean and rural views, privacy and 2 acres of...

Immaculate Presentation in Quiet Neighbourhood

57 Tristania Street, Bangalow 2479

House 3 1 1 Forthcoming...

'Heritage flair' home recently renovated in excellent condition with lovely homes and gardens in the surrounding streets. Offers prior to auction will be seriously...

Panorama, Privacy, Proximity… Perfect

152 Burnetts Road, Bangalow 2479

House 5 4 5 $2,850,000 to...

With magnificent 360 degree elevated views, this is the only Byron hinterland hideaway to boast such natural serenity with complete privacy just minutes to...

Panorama, Privacy, Proximity… Perfect

152 Burnetts Road, Nashua 2479

House 5 4 5 $2,850,000 to...

With magnificent 360 degree elevated views, this is the only Byron hinterland hideaway to boast such natural serenity with complete privacy just minutes to...

Versatile Home in Sought After Location

51 Coogera Circuit, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 2 Contact Brett...

Located in the quiet family friendly area within a short walk to 'Baz and Shaz Fruit and Veg', lakeside parks and community gardens, this spacious, versatile home...

Elevated, Private and Exclusive 40 Acres With Views To The Ocean

Myocum 2481

Residential Land If you have ever considered building that dream home in the hinterland ... Please call Tara...

If you have ever considered building that dream home in the hinterland where outlook is everything, this is one to not overlook…you could be anywhere! Offered...

Boutique Ocean View Homes In Premier Location

"Eminence" Roundhouse Place, Ocean Shores 2483

Town House 3 2 2 $600,000 to...

Proposed strata sub-division in a small exclusive complex, Eminence is the ultimate in architectural style and design. Registrations of interest are open, a...

Brand New Investment Opportunity In Town With Proven Return

14 Orchid Place, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 2 $635,000 to...

Located in a quiet street, this quality new home offers great income potential and position with approx. 4.6% gross return. Mullumbimby's best kept secret! The...

5 acres between Byron and Bangalow

7 Tinderbox Road, Talofa 2481

House 5 2 2 Guide $1,650,000...

Situated minutes from Bangalow and Byron Bay, this tastefully renovated home is north facing and very private with an elevated outlook over the trees. The house...

WATCH: $63m retirement village rises up on Sunshine Coast

VISION: The new vertical retirement village at Oceanside.

Construction begins on vertical retirement village

Public land sale halted, gov to negotiate with council

UP FOR SALE: Lot 60 Beech Drive Suffolk Park is to be auctioned at the end of the month by the NSW Department of Education.

Sale of Department of Education land will not proceed

A lazy $1.69m for this shed? They're not dreamin'

The Glebe tin shed that went for $1.69m.

Want your own shed? Nope, you can’t afford that.

Yabba, dabba doo! Coast’s Flintstones house on market

The McCall family home at Eudlo that is known as the Sunshine Coast's very own Flintstones house.

Hand-built stone cottage at property that become family's Bedrock

Off the plan buyers told to fork out extra for their home

Buyer is being asked for an extra $50,000 for his home

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!