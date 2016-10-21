News

Fancy and formal for LGBT+ youth

21st Oct 2016 3:29 PM
FORMALITY: Members of the Byron Youth Theatre and students from the Byron Youth Services with Teeya Blatt, Stephen Allkins and Lisa Apostilides.
FORMALITY: Members of the Byron Youth Theatre and students from the Byron Youth Services with Teeya Blatt, Stephen Allkins and Lisa Apostilides.

THE inaugural LGBT+ and friends Youth Fancy Formal will be held from 6pm on Saturday, November 12, at the YAC in Byron Bay.

The formal has been made possible by a grant from the Mental Health Association of NSW sponsored by ACON.

"Donations have also come from community members, and from the legendary Stephen Allkins, king of the 80s DJ scene in Sydney and a Small Change grant successfully gained by Raani Nichols who is also a member of Byron Youth Theatre,” said event co-ordinator and the director of Byron Youth Theatre, Lisa Apostolides.

"This event has evolved from requests by youth audiences after watching our production called No One Way which toured schools earlier this year,” she said.

"Young people who identify as LGBTIAQ+ and their friends were eager for opportunities to socialise and celebrate together.”

The evening starts with mocktails and canapes being served by young people studying Hospitality and Event Management through TAFE at the YAC, followed by three short performances by BYT cast members of No One Way and a 15-minute open mic session.

For tickets go to: https://www.eventbrite.com .au/e/lgbt-and-friends-fancy -formal-tickets-28271625192

Topics:  byron youth services byron youth theatre lgbti community lisa apostilides

